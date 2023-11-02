Home » Stock market, the Fed pushes Europe higher. Positive business market
Stock market, the Fed pushes Europe higher. Positive business market

Stock market, the Fed pushes Europe higher. Positive business market

Stock market, Europe positive. Milan on the rise: Tenaris flies after the accounts

The European stock exchanges open cautiously higher after the decision of Fed to keep interest rates steady and leave the door open to a future increase in the cost of money, even if investors’ impression is that the US central bank could stop the tightening this year. In early trading, the Cac 40 index in Paris recorded a +0.02% to 6,933.80 points, the Dax 30 in Frankfurt advanced by 0.70% to 15,026.65 points and the FTSE 100 in London recorded an increase of 0.77% to 7,399.02. TO Milan the Ftse Mib rises by 0.80%. Energy stocks advanced on the list, with Enel +0.9%, Erg +1%, Eni +0.5%. Strong Tenaris (+7.8%) after the quarterly data. In industry on Stellantis with +1.2%, Leonardo +1.3%. Moncler, Nexi, STM are up +2.3%, while Tim scores +1.2%. Among the banks, Intesa +0.8%, Bper +0.7%. Iveco down (-1.4%) after the accounts. The spread between German BTPs and Bunds opens the day stable at 190 points, just above the 189 of yesterday’s closing. The 10-year yield is equal to 4.638%, slightly down from the previous 4.66%.

READ ALSO: The Fed leaves rates unchanged but the tightening is not over: here’s why

