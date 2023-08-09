Stock market, the rebound of the banks drags down Piazza Affari. Ftse Mib +1.3%

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The corrections to the tax on extra profits, which halve the expected impact on banks to around 2.5 billion, have given rise to the rebound in shares of credit institutions in Piazza Affari. After Black Tuesday, Milan thus managed to score the best performance among the European stock exchanges with an increase of 1.31% on the Ftse Mib, while the banks listed on the main list recovered over 4 billion in terms of capitalization, however less than half of what burned on eve. Purchases focused on Finecobank, Banco Bpm, Unicredit, Banca Mediolanum, Bper and Intesa Sanpaolo. Outside of the sector, a positive day for Telecom Italia, thanks to the new signs of acceleration by Kkr on the network dossier. Weak instead Iveco Group and Amplifon. Generali was also below parity on the day of publication of the half-yearly accounts.

On the macro front, expectations are growing for the publication of July’s US inflation data, scheduled for tomorrow, which investors will monitor to get confirmation of the expected stop on interest rate hikes by the Fed in September.

Tim runs in Milan in view of acceleration Kkr on dossier

Telecom Italia runs to Piazza Affari with the rumors that indicate an acceleration of Kkr on the network dossier. Il Sole 24 Ore already wrote on Tuesday 8 August that Kkr would have sounded out the Canadian fund CPPIB to enter the binding offer for NetCo as a minority partner and would be working to identify the Italian subjects who will be able to take part in the offer (which will in any case see Kkr in the majority with a share of about 60%). The news was also interpreted by the market as an acceleration in terms of reaching the binding offer by the end of September, at the latest. Also signaling an acceleration on the dossier are the rumors reported on Wednesday 9 August by Repubblica, which reports that Kkr, the Treasury (Mef), F2i and Cdp would aim to reach an MoU for NetCo by 15 August, an unbinding agreement subject to various conditions, such as the go-ahead from the EU Antitrust, which would grant an exclusive right to the CDP, F2i and the Mef to take over a blocking minority with strong governance powers.

Gas +28% to 39.7 euros, strikes in Australia worrying

Gas prices up in Amsterdam after months of decline: after a peak of 43.49 euros per MWh, the top since the end of April 2023, TTF gas futures are trading at 39.7 euros per MWh, up 27.8% . The purchases were prompted by the declarations of the managing director of Eon Leonhard Birnbaum who, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, said that “the crisis is not over yet”. In addition to this, the risks of LNG supply weigh after the strike announcements by the workers of some facilities in Australia. Workers at Chevron Corp. and Woodside Energy Group Ltd.’s plants in Australia voted for a strike that could impact the country’s liquefied natural gas exports, tightening the global fuel market. However, the timing of the strike was not immediately clarified.

Dollar and yen weak, oil returns to rise

On the currency market, the dollar and the yen are feeling the effects of the drop in risk aversion following China‘s entry into deflation, which makes new government interventions to stimulate the economy probable. The euro thus strengthened to 1.0981 dollars, from 1.0950 at yesterday’s close, and to 157.72 yen (from 156.85). The dollar/yen ratio is at 143.61 (from 143.28). The piece of oil rose, supported by cuts in production by Russia and Saudi Arabia: Brent in October gained 1.15% to 87.16 dollars a barrel after hitting its highest level since April, while WTI for September rose by 1.34% to $84.03.

