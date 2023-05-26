Stock market ticker: DAX again with a small daily loss

10:14 p.m. – US stock markets close with strong gains

A happy day for many investors on Wall Street. The Dow Jones ended trading up a good one percent after both US President Biden and Republican McCarthy made positive comments about the course of talks in the debt dispute. The regional bank Western Alliance provided additional optimism. It reports strong deposit growth. That allayed many investors’ concerns about the US banking system.

Tesla shares rose by around 5 percent. According to an insider, the electric car manufacturer wants to expand its business in India. Tesla has proposed to Indian government officials to build a factory for the domestic market and export, it said.

7:10 p.m. – Official bid for SoftwareAG has been received

There were major disagreements at Software AG’s annual general meeting today. Small shareholders vented their anger at management’s role in the current bidding war. Above all, they criticized the partisanship for the offer from the financial investor Silver Lake, although another offer would have brought in more money. Silver Lake has now officially submitted its offer. 2.36 billion euros are offered. The shareholders of the Darmstadt-based company now have until June 14 to accept the offer for EUR 32 per share. But that’s no longer very attractive. The share was already above 34 euros today.

5:49 p.m. – How was Wednesday for the DAX companies?

A look at the 40 German companies in the DAX: Today, the stock exchange sees 20 stock corporations with price gains and 20 companies with losses. Below is the status as of today (5:49 p.m.):

Among the companies in the DAX, Siemens (+2.5 percent), Covestro (+2.3 percent) and Airbus (+2.1 percent) had the largest price gains.

Commerzbank had to accept the highest loss so far on today’s trading day. The company’s share price fell 4.1 percent. Deutsche Börse AG (-3.6 percent) and Symrise (-2.5 percent) also lost.

5:38 p.m. – DAX does not reach the 16,000 mark

In the end, things didn’t look so bad on the German stock exchanges. The DAX was up 0.3 percent, the final result: 15,951. However, the stock market barometer was unable to really break out all day today. The 16,000 mark was not reached. The uncertainty in the USA because of the debt dispute is simply too great for that.

When looking at the individual values, Commerzbank made a negative impression. The quarterly balance sheet shows a significantly higher profit than a year ago. However, fears of further problems with the Polish subsidiary mBank and a cautious outlook for the year overshadowed the figures. In the end, the Commerzbank share was the biggest loser in the DAX with almost 4 percent. Siemens is at the top of the winning side. Here the markets were happy about a higher outlook: two and a half percent plus the reaction.

3:50 p.m. – Slight relaxation in the US debt dispute

In the dispute over the US debt ceiling, President Joe Biden’s Republican opponent has given the all-clear for the time being with a view to an impending default. “I don’t think there will be a default in the end,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNBC. The day before there had been a crisis meeting with Biden. The dispute revolves around raising the US government’s debt ceiling, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion. If no agreement is reached, the government could no longer pay its bills by early June – a scenario with devastating effects on the global financial system. Wall Street is cautiously optimistic in early trading. Dow Jones and Nasdaq are slightly up.

1:05 p.m. – The risk of strikes at airports has decreased

At German airports, the risk of new strikes for this year has decreased. Following the most recent agreement in the public sector, a wage settlement has now also been agreed for the approximately 25,000 employees at aviation security checks. According to the Verdi union and the employers’ association BDLS, higher supplements for night and public holiday work as well as new types of supplements for executives were agreed. Salary increases were not an issue in the negotiations, which had also been accompanied by several warning strikes in recent weeks. The corresponding contract expires at the end of the year, so that new negotiations will then be started. The shares of the airport operator Fraport rose by 2 percent in the MDAX.

11:55 a.m. – VW sees increasing returns on electric cars

Volkswagen wants to earn as much with electric cars as with combustion engines in two years at the latest. By 2025, the group is aiming for margin parity between the two types of drive, said CFO Arno Antlitz at an event hosted by the Reuters news agency in Munich. This means that the returns of both types of drive are converging. So far, the car manufacturer has earned significantly more from vehicles with combustion engines than from purely battery-powered vehicles. This difference should shrink over time as more and more e-models are being delivered in increasing numbers. Advances in battery technology are also making rechargeable batteries cheaper. They currently make up a large part of the cost of an e-car. Volkswagen shares are slightly in the red today.

11.25 a.m. – Inflation in Euroland increased slightly in April

Consumer prices increased by seven percent within a year, according to the statistics office Eurostat. This confirmed an earlier estimate. In March the inflation rate was 6.9 percent, in February it was 8.5 percent.

In the countries of the monetary union, the upward pressure on prices varies: while very high inflation rates of between 13 and 15 percent were measured in the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, inflation in Belgium was comparatively low at 3.3 percent. In Germany, at 7.6 percent, it is above the average for the euro countries.

The EU Commission assumes that price pressure in the euro zone will remain high for some time and, in its current forecast, expects consumer prices to rise by an average of 5.8 percent this year. This puts the European Central Bank under pressure. The markets are expecting further small increases in interest rates in the next two interest rate meetings in June and July.

10:28 a.m. – Nervousness noticeable on the German stock markets

The DAX is struggling to find a clear direction. It oscillates close to yesterday’s closing level, sometimes in the minus and sometimes in the plus. Now he gains 0.3 percent to 15,953 points. One hears on the stock markets that they are waiting and hoping for a breakthrough in the dispute over raising the US debt ceiling.

The biggest loser in the DAX is the Commerzbank share with minus 6.5 percent, despite strong figures for the first quarter, which are clouded by a warning of possible burdens from the Polish subsidiary.

Number one on the DAX list of winners is the paper from Siemens after good figures and increased business forecasts with a plus of 2.7 percent.

After the announcement of a share buyback, the papers of the software group SAP gain 1.6 percent.

The reinsurer Munich Re made around 14 percent less profit in the first quarter due to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, at 1.3 billion euros. Nevertheless, the group sees itself on course to possibly exceed its profit target of around four billion euros this year. Munich Re shares gain 0.8 percent.

The euro stands at $1.0838.

10.03 am – Nikkei rises above 30,000 points

Buoyed by encouraging economic data, the leading Japanese index, the Nikkei, continued to rise. It rose by 0.8 percent to 30,093 points, breaking the 30,000 mark for the first time since September 2021. Previously there had been good economic data. The Japanese economy grew by 1.6 percent year-on-year from January to March, analysts had only expected 0.7 percent.

09.15 a.m. – DAX slightly up shortly after start – Siemens share in demand

Despite brilliant quarterly figures from index heavyweight Siemens, the DAX started the trading day with losses a good 10 minutes ago, but quickly turned positive again. He gains 0.2 percent to 15,930 points. The ongoing dispute over raising the debt ceiling in the United States is causing nervousness. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen yesterday warned of a global financial tremor should the US default. US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed optimism about the chances of an agreement after a meeting. Still, investors remain cautious. After a strong second quarter, Siemens has raised its sales and profit forecast, which investors are rewarding with a 2.9 percent increase in the share. It is the biggest DAX winner. The paper from Commerzbank brings up the rear with minus 3.8 percent despite good quarterly figures. The euro stands at $1.0860.

8.32 a.m. – Successful start to the year at Commerzbank

The turnaround in interest rates gave the financial institution a surprisingly strong jump in profits at the start of the year. With a surplus of EUR 580 million, the group earned almost twice as much in the first quarter as a year earlier, Commerzbank announced. That is around 100 million euros more than experts expected on average. The DAX group sees itself on course to achieve its annual targets, including a payout ratio of 50 percent. After a surplus of 1.4 billion euros last year, a significantly higher group result was promised for this year. The share cannot benefit from this before the market and loses 1.8 percent.

8:14 a.m. – Siemens raises sales and profit forecasts

The Munich technology group does not seem to feel anything from a weaker economy. In the second quarter of the business year, the Munich company generated record profits in both core divisions and incoming orders are also picking up again, Siemens announced in the morning. Net profit has almost tripled to 3.55 billion euros. Group sales soared on a comparable basis by 15 percent to 19.4 billion euros, and after a dip in the first quarter, order intake rose again by 15 percent to 23.6 billion euros. The board around Roland Busch has therefore raised the forecasts. In the current financial year, which ends in September, he now expects a comparable sales growth of nine to eleven percent, instead of seven to ten percent as previously estimated. Earnings are also expected to increase more than previously thought.

The Siemens share rose by 1.8 percent before the market.

6:36 a.m. – Good economic data inspire Nikkei in Tokyo

In contrast to China‘s economy, Japan’s economy has weathered the economic effects of the corona pandemic faster than expected. The world‘s third-largest economy grew 1.6 percent year-on-year in the period January to March, according to the latest data from the Tokyo government. The market forecast of 0.7 percent was thus clearly exceeded. This means that the leading Japanese index, the Nikkei, is now up 0.8 percent. He passed the 30,000 mark with 30,079 points. Losses are being posted on the Chinese stock exchanges after yesterday’s weak economic data. The Shanghai Composite is down 0.2 percent, the CSI300 is down 0.4 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.6 percent. The euro is trading at $1.0868 this morning.

