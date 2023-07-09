Stock market ticker: DAX closes with a negative weekly balance

10:09 p.m. – Dow Jones again below 34,000

The latest jobs report from the US was mixed. With 209,000 new jobs outside of agriculture, fewer jobs than expected were created last month. But even if the labor market cools down, it will probably remain too strong from the point of view of the US Federal Reserve, according to Commerzbank. According to the forecast, the US Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates again this month. Because wages have continued to rise. Monetary officials fear that higher wages will mean inflation will remain high as companies try to pass on higher labor costs to customers. And so investors on Wall Street remained cautious at the end of the week. The Dow Jones lost 0.6 percent, falling to 33,735. Last Friday there were still more than 34,000 counters on the board. The weekly minus was two percent.

7:50 p.m. – Nucera closes significantly higher

The stock market debut of Thyssenkrupp’s hydrogen subsidiary, Nucera, was successful. Issued at EUR 20 per share, the price rose to more than EUR 23.5 on the first day of trading. Nucera manufactures what are known as electrolysers, in which water is broken down into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen obtained is later used as an energy carrier. The market is considered to be promising in view of the upcoming energy transition and the growing need for hydrogen. However, the competition is also great. Competitors include Siemens Energy. However, the company currently has completely different concerns with the loss-making subsidiary Siemens Gamesa

How did the week go for Bavarian companies on the stock exchange?



A look at the 36 Bavarian companies on the stock exchange: This week the stock exchange sees six stock corporations from Bavaria with price gains and 30 Bavarian companies with losses. Below is the status as of Friday (5:49 p.m.):

This week, Kontron recorded the highest price gain of 6.2 percent among Bavarian companies on the stock exchange. Patrizia follows with +4 percent and Nagarro with +3.7 percent.

Things went worst this week for Nemetschek (-9.2 percent), Knorr- Bremse (-7.9 percent) and Telefónica Deutschland (-7.6 percent).

💡 We obtain the price data of the companies listed in the DAX, MDAX and SDAX with headquarters in Bavaria from the Munich Stock Exchange (gettex), which we use with the help of automated data processing convert to text. The current prices from today, Friday, July 7th at 5:49 p.m. are compared with the values ​​from Friday, June 30th at around the same time.

5.45 p.m. – DAX closes with a big weekly minus



The DAX lost 544 points this week. Resurgent interest rate worries have weighed on the mood. Even the small plus at the end of the week could do little to change that. Obviously, yesterday’s losses were too severe for some, the DAX rose by 0.5 percent and climbed to 15,603. However, last Friday there were still 16,147 points on the board. More and more market participants are assuming that the stock exchanges will have to adjust to high key interest rates in the USA and Europe for a longer period of time. This is also indicated by the latest labor market report from the USA, which shows the labor market in quite robust shape. The unemployment rate fell in June, from 3.7 percent in the previous month to 3.6 percent. The continued solid growth in employment and respectable wage increases should encourage the US Federal Reserve in its stance not to declare the fight against inflation over.

But there was also one or the other ray of hope, such as Nucera’s IPO today, which can definitely be described as a success. The shares of the hydrogen subsidiary of Thyssenkrupp were issued at 20 euros and climbed to 23.5 euros on the first day of trading. The company makes “electrolysers,” which break water down into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen will later be used as an energy source. The company still has to become profitable, but investors are banking on the company’s technology and the strong growth prospects for green hydrogen, Deutsche Bank said.

4:38 p.m. – Negative weekly balance for DAX and M-DAX

The DAX is up around half a percent today. But that’s not enough for a positive weekly balance. The markets ended last Friday at around 16,150 points. That was record level. But since Monday morning it has been going down steadily and quite steeply. Four days of losses. The background to this was the growing concern about key interest rates that are now likely to be forthcoming. And this theme then dominated the whole week. Result: around three percent minus in the DAX in the weekly balance sheet. The M-DAX has not given way quite as much, the discount here is a little over two percent.

4:13 p.m. – US stock markets are not moving forward

Apparently, Wall Street doesn’t really know how to classify the US job market data. Dow Jones and Nasdaq Index are stuck on yesterday’s closing levels.

At 209,000, the number of new jobs created in the USA in June was significantly lower than expected. However, wages clearly increased.

Today’s numbers confirm that the job market is still strong and this report gives the Fed the green light for the next rate hike, a market analyst said. And higher interest rates are known to be a red rag for the stock markets.

1:38 p.m. – Nucera with a successful start on the stock exchange

At EUR 20.20, the first price was already above the issue price, which was EUR 20. After that it really went up, now there are already over 22 euros on the boards. So more than 10 percent plus, that’s something to be proud of.

Nucera is a beacon of hope for Thyssenkrupp. The technology that the company uses is called chlor-alkali electrolysis, which can be transferred to “green hydrogen” and is said to play a key role in the energy transition in Germany. That’s a bit of an explanation for the enthusiasm on the stock exchanges today.

Thyssenkrupp itself is also benefiting from the subsidiary’s successful IPO. The Thyssen share increases by more than three percent.

10:51 a.m. – Tesla with further discounts in China

The US electric car manufacturer Tesla is following the price war in China and is offering new discounts for its vehicles. Anyone who buys a Model 3 or Model Y on the recommendation of a Tesla customer will receive a discount of the equivalent of 444 euros, the company said. There are also other perks. Since the beginning of the year, Tesla has reduced the price of the Model 3 by 14 percent and the Model Y by ten percent. Just yesterday, Tesla joined an agreement among automakers aimed at avoiding “abnormal pricing.” Some observers have interpreted this as a signal to pause in the price war that is weighing on profitability in the industry.

9:52 a.m. – Continental wants to give up the plant in Gifhorn, Lower Saxony

The automotive supplier Continental wants to give up its plant for brake systems in Gifhorn, Lower Saxony, by the end of 2027. Half of the currently around 900 jobs will be affected. The reason given by the Dax group from Hanover was the sharp increase in cost pressure in the automotive industry, declining sales markets and the cost structure of the location, which is not competitive in an international comparison.

09:29 – BMW sells more cars in the second quarter

Compared to the same quarter last year, sales increased by 11.3 percent, as announced by the Munich company. Things went much better, especially in China, the USA and Germany. Deliveries of fully electric vehicles from the BMW and Mini brands more than doubled in the period from April to June compared to the previous year. After the slight decline in sales figures in the first quarter and the successful second quarter, BMW is right on course at the moment: In the entire first half of the year, sales rose by 4.7 percent to 1.215 million cars.

09:19 – IPO Nucera with a small profit

The ThyssenKrupp hydrogen subsidiary Nucera celebrates its IPO in Frankfurt. At EUR 20.20, the first price was slightly above the issue price of EUR 20.

9:12 a.m. – DAX with further losses

With interest rate concerns and concerns about the tense situation between China and the USA, the DAX lost 2.6 percent yesterday. Today the descent continues so far. The DAX falls by 0.2 percent to 15,502 points.

The euro stands at 1.08 84 dollars.

06.22 – Investors in Asia cautious

In the US, the Dow Jones and the technology exchange Nasdaq fell an average of one percent yesterday. After continued strong US economic data, investors fear renewed rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Investors in Asia cannot escape this. The Japanese stock index Nikkei lost 0.6 percent. Investors are also eagerly awaiting the monthly US jobs report today.

Friday 07 July 2023

