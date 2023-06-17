Stock market ticker: DAX keeps setting new records

22.15 – Tesla charging system becomes US standard

Tesla is now also opening up its fast charging network, its supercharger system, to General Motors. The two automakers have agreed on this. GM e-car drivers still need an adapter, but that should change from 2025. Then the connections should be matched. Tesla signed a similar agreement with Ford in May. This should make the Tesla charging system the American standard. The share rose by four percent.

The New York markets closed with only small gains of up to 0.2 percent. The US Federal Reserve will discuss its monetary policy next week. In the run-up, there was very little movement on the stock exchanges.

6:15 p.m. – DAX closes the week below the 16,000 point mark

It was a lethargic week on the international stock exchanges. Neither the major indices in Europe nor those in the USA moved from the spot. The DAX failed in its timid attempts to clear the 16,000 hurdle. It closed 40 points lower at 15,950. The US markets are also hardly moving before the important central bank week. The US Federal Reserve will probably pause interest rates next Wednesday, and the ECB will take another quarter-point rate hike the day after. It will be exciting to see what interest rate outlook the central banks will give for the coming months. The fact is that inflation is still too high in both the US and Europe.

5:49 p.m. – Losses for BASF, Symrise and Brenntag

A look at the 40 German companies in the DAX: Today the stock exchange sees 15 stock corporations with price gains and 25 companies with losses. Below is the status as of today (5:49 p.m.):

At 3 percent, Vonovia has so far recorded the highest price gain among the companies in the DAX. Rheinmetall follows with +2 percent and MTU Aero Engines with +1.9 percent.

Brenntag has recorded the highest price losses so far at -4.3 percent, Symrise at -4.1 percent and BASF at -2 percent.

6:15 p.m. – Weekly review: Bavarian companies on the stock exchange

A look at the 36 Bavarian companies on the stock exchange: This week the stock exchange sees 16 public limited companies from Bavaria with price gains and 20 Bavarian companies with losses. Below is the status as of Friday (5:49 p.m.):

The highest price gains of Bavarian companies from the DAX, MDAX and SDAX this week are at Morphosys (12.2 percent), Puma (5.4 percent) and Vitesco (4.9 percent).

The highest price losses this week were recorded by Siltronic at -8.7 percent, Wacker Chemie at -8.3 percent and pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank at -7.5 percent.

3:41 p.m. – Dow Jones hardly changed, Tesla and GM asked

The US electric car manufacturer Tesla is now also opening up its fast charging network in the USA to electric cars from General Motors. This was announced by GM boss Mary Barra and Tesla boss Elon Musk yesterday at a Twitter event. This increases the chances that the Tesla charging connector will become the standard on the North American market. Tesla, GM, and Ford together account for about 70 percent of current U.S. electric vehicle sales. A uniform charging standard would remove an important obstacle to the more widespread use of e-cars. General Motors shares are up 3.5 percent and Tesla’s are up 4.5 percent.

Before the next interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve is due next week, investors are generally rather cautious. The Dow Jones is hardly changed.

2:34 p.m. – UBS with Credit Suisse integration from Monday

According to CEO Sergio Ermotti, UBS is facing turbulent times in connection with the integration of its ailing rival Credit Suisse, which is due to start next week. “I think that we will make something good out of a less than ideal situation,” he said at the Swiss Economic Forum business conference. “The next few months will be bumpy.” There will be many emotions.

The next major step to be taken is the decision on the future of Credit Suisse’s Swiss business. UBS is in the process of examining possible options such as a spin-off. According to the UBS boss, the criteria are the needs of the customers, the extent of the job cuts and the effects on the shareholders. UBS is under time pressure. “We have to come up with an answer before the end of summer,” said Ermotti.

2:17 p.m. – Interest rate decision by the Russian central bank

Russia’s central bank is not touching the key interest rate and at the same time is keeping the door open for an increase. It left the key interest rate at 7.5 percent on Friday, as experts polled by Reuters had expected. The central bank sees rising inflation risks and is therefore not ruling out a tightening of the monetary policy reins at future meetings. The next interest rate decision is scheduled for July 21.

Rising household spending, deteriorating foreign trade conditions and the state of the labor market are playing into the hands of inflation, the central bank warns. Annual inflation, which rose to its highest level in more than 20 years in 2022, has now fallen below the central bank’s inflation target of four percent. However, statistical base effects also play a role.

12.11 p.m. – Munich DAX group MTU is expanding in China

The engine manufacturer MTU has put a second test stand into operation in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai. It is part of the new MTU Maintenance plant in Jinwan. MTU is said to be able to meet the requirements of its Asian customers in particular, and in this way further support the growth of the aviation sector in the Guangdong – Hong Kong – Macau region. The new test facility increases the testing capacity of MTU Maintenance Zhuhai to 710 engines per year. MTU Maintenance Zhuhai is currently building a training center where up to 100 engine mechanics will be trained annually. MTU Maintenance Zhuhai serves over 90 customers from all over the world.

11.20 a.m. – Despite the new head of the Turkish central bank – lira under pressure

Hafize Gaye Erkan is the first woman to take over the post of head of the Turkish central bank. The central bank is getting a new management for the fifth time in just four years. The bank manager was educated at Princeton University and takes over the office in difficult times. Inflation in Turkey is almost 40 percent, the Turkish national currency, the lira, has slipped to record lows against the euro and lira in recent days and has lost around 25 percent of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year. As the new head of the central bank, Ms. Erkan has not received any advance praise from the markets. The lira continues to slide. Accordingly, the dollar extended gains, rising 1.5 percent to a record high of 23.45 liras.

In Germany, the DAX recorded a small minus of 0.1 percent to 15,980 points in the run-up to the interest rate decisions in the USA and in the euro zone next week. The euro is trading at $1.0763.

9:15 a.m. – 16,000 mark is proving to be stubborn

Yesterday, the DAX had already just failed at the psychologically important mark, but today it was targeted again before the market and rose slightly. But now, shortly after the start of trading, it has slipped back into the red and loses 0.2 percent to 15,962 points. Earlier, the hope of an interest rate pause in the US created a buying mood on the stock market in Tokyo and on the stock exchanges in New York. But the DAX investors are obviously concerned about the development in China, the second largest economy in the world. There are fears China could slip into deflation after consumer prices rose just 0.2 percent in May and producer prices fell 4.6 percent on weak demand. The euro is trading at $1.0775.

8:22 am – Nikkei closes in strong gains

The hope of an interest rate pause in the US created a buying mood on the stock market in Tokyo. The Nikkei index closed up two percent at 32,265 points. The Federal Reserve is meeting next week and after yesterday’s US jobs data, which indicated a slowdown in the hot-blooded US jobs market, the likelihood of the Fed not raising rates on June 14 has increased becomes. The DAX is seen pre-market slightly up at 15,995 points. The euro stands at 1.0778.

06.20 – Markets see risk of deflation in China

The latest inflation data from China is below market expectations. China‘s statistics agency reported a modest 0.2 percent rise in consumer prices last month, analysts had expected for a 0.3 percent rise after consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in April, the slowest pace in recent years than two years no more. The latest economic data showed that China‘s economy has been slow to recover after strict corona restrictions were lifted in December due to the global economic slowdown and weakening domestic demand. That puts pressure on the prices. And so the risk of deflation continues to weigh on the economy, according to economists and analysts.

The stock exchange in Shanghai is currently only slightly changed, in Hong Kong it is slightly up by 0.3 percent. In Tokyo, the Nikkei index recovered strongly and rose by 1.9 percent. The euro stands at $1.0776.

