10:15 p.m. – Oil price climbs to $85

The oil-producing countries of OPEC+ were a big topic on the New York stock exchanges. They have decided to cut daily production by a good 1.1 million barrels from May. This promptly drove the price of the North Sea Brent to almost 85 dollars a barrel. The beneficiaries on the New York stock exchange were the shares of the big oil companies Chevron and Exxon, which rose by up to six percent. The Dow Jones closed around one percent higher at 33,600 points. One of the big losers was Tesla with a good six percent. The e-car maker posted record sales in the first quarter. But since Elon Musk recently lowered prices sharply, investors fear lower profits.

6:15 p.m. – DAX with a mini loss in the second quarter

The DAX had a brilliant start to the new year. In the first three months, it gained 12 percent in value. In this respect, the small minus at the start of the second quarter is not worth mentioning. The DAX closed 0.3 percent lower at 15,581 points. Stocks such as Sartorius, Hannover Re, Merck and Daimler Truck each lost a good two percent. The strong plus of 4.3 percent for Siemens Energy was surprising. After a long time, analysts once again expressed themselves positively for the Siemens subsidiary, which had been struggling with massive problems at the Spanish wind power subsidiary Gamesa for years. Morgan Stanley rates Energy as “overweight”.

5:50 p.m. – Losses for Infineon, Hannover Re and Sartorius



Among the DAX stocks, 16 stock corporations are up today and 24 companies are making losses. The overview of the status at 5:50 p.m.:

Siemens Energy has so far posted the highest share price gain among the listed companies on the DAX. The share rose by 4.4 percent. The papers from Deutsche Bank (+1.5 percent) and Airbus (+1.4 percent) were also able to increase.

Things are going the worst for Sartorius (-2.8 percent), Hannover Re (-2.5 percent) and Infineon (-2.4 percent).

💡 We obtain price data from the Munich Stock Exchange (gettex), which we convert into text using automated data processing. Last status of the data is 5.50 p.m., the development is calculated since shortly before 6 p.m. of the last trading day. For the accuracy of the information we take no responsibility.

4:22 p.m. – Siemens with additional billions in revenue



The technology group reported at the weekend that its stake in the energy group Siemens Energy is worth more again. Because the Siemens Energy share has recently recovered significantly, Siemens recorded a value of around 1.6 billion euros at the end of the second quarter. Nevertheless, the Siemens share is currently losing 0.4 percent, while the paper from Siemens Energy has risen by 4.4 percent after good analyst ratings and is the biggest winner in the DAX. It loses 0.1 percent to 15,611 points. The euro has tightened to 1.09 10 dollars.

2:11 p.m. – Rising oil prices are slowing down the DAX



After the surprising cut in production by the OPEC+ countries, oil prices have risen significantly. This, in turn, fuels fears of inflation and dampens hopes that the central banks will stop raising interest rates. Accordingly, the mood at the start of the new stock market month is subdued. After the strong previous week, the DAX investors take a few profits. The DAX lost 0.1 percent to 15,609 points. A barrel of Brent North Sea oil has risen by a good five dollars to 85 dollars. The euro stands at 1.08 70 dollars.

11.10 a.m. – ifo Institute: Mood in the German auto industry is significantly better

The business situation of German car manufacturers and suppliers brightened up significantly in March. The corresponding barometer from the Munich ifo Institute climbed by 16.1 to 23.7 points. “The business situation of the suppliers is better than that of the car manufacturers – that was rare in the last two years,” commented the head of the ifo Center for Industrial Organization and New Technologies, Oliver Falck. The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) now expects 3.79 million vehicles to be produced in 2023, an increase of nine percent compared to the previous year.

10 a.m. – EY apparently banned from audit mandates for two years



According to a media report, the auditor EY is not allowed to take on any new audit mandates at public interest companies for two years. According to the “Handelsblatt”, EY also has to pay a fine of 500,000 euros. The background to this is massive breaches of duty in the Wirecard scandal, which the auditor supervision Apas found. Existing audit mandates from EY, such as those at Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank, are not affected, nor are medium-sized and private sector companies.

09.10 a.m. – DAX marks the start of April

The DAX records a small plus at the beginning of the new month. It started April with 15,640 points, which is 0.1 percent more. The MDAX lost slightly by 0.3 percent.

The biggest winner in the DAX is Siemens Energy at the moment, the paper is up 2.4 percent. On the other hand, Daimler Truck brought up the rear with a minus of 2.6 percent.

Most recently, the leading German index had left the turbulence in the banking market behind. Last week he was able to post a bottom line increase of 4.5 percent. Since the beginning of the year, the leading index has increased by around twelve percent.

07.05 a.m. – Oil prices are rising significantly after the production cut

After Opec+ decided to cut oil production from May, oil prices rose: both the Brent variety ($84.12) and the WTI variety ($79.78) rose by around five percent per barrel .

Opec+ announced on Sunday evening that it would cut daily production by around 1.15 million barrels from May. Saudi Arabia alone wants to dig 500,000 fewer barrels of oil out of the ground – that’s about five percent of the country’s daily amount.

According to the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Energy, the measure is intended to stabilize the oil market. But it is likely to cause new political disputes between Riyadh and Washington. Because the USA has been pushing for a long time to increase the production volume instead of reducing it. This is intended to combat inflation and put financial pressure on Russia.

6:15 a.m. – Will the DAX crack its high for the year?

The stock exchanges have a shortened week because of the Easter holidays: there is no trading on Good Friday. The trading volume is also likely to be lower than usual because many investors have probably already gone on vacation. Against this background, the question will be exciting as to whether the DAX can crack its previous high for the year. This is just over 15,700 points. Last Friday, the leading German index started the weekend at 15,629 points – so not much is missing.

The stock exchanges in Asia tended to be mixed at the start of April. The Nikkei in Tokyo is up 0.4 percent. The Shanghai stock exchange is also up 0.6 percent, while the Hang Seng is down 0.6 percent.