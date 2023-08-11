Stock market ticker: US prices are rising more slowly than expected

10:05 pm – US stock index closes with small gains



Prices in the USA have recently risen somewhat more sharply by 3.2 percent. However, not as strong as expected by analysts. And so the investors were relieved. You are now counting on the US Federal Reserve not raising interest rates any further. Nevertheless, the stock indices in New York were only temporarily able to increase significantly. In the end, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq were only slightly up.

8:32 p.m. – Siemens wants to further reduce its stake in Siemens Energy



Siemens wants to withdraw further from the former energy technology subsidiary Siemens Energy. The ongoing losses and poor quality in the wind business are “a serious disappointment,” said CEO Roland Busch. The billions in losses at Siemens Energy burdened the former parent company with around 650 million euros in the past quarter. Siemens currently holds 25 percent of the shares. A few months ago, Siemens still had 35 percent of the shares in Siemens Energy. Overall, however, the past quarter went well. Thanks to an increase in demand and record orders in its railway division, the Munich industrial group has made billions in profits: the bottom line was 1.4 billion euros, as Siemens announced. In the same quarter of the previous year, the group had reported a loss of 1.5 billion euros – it had to write off 2.8 billion euros because the share price of the problem subsidiary Siemens Energy had crashed. The shares of Siemens landed 4.8 percent in the red at 139.46 euros.

5:50 p.m. – Market report: Hannover Re, Sartorius, Allianz and others



A look at the 40 German companies in the DAX: Today, the stock exchange sees 28 stock corporations with price gains and twelve companies with losses. Below is the status as of today (5:50 p.m.):

At 4.5 percent, Hannover Re has so far recorded the highest price gain among the companies in the DAX. Sartorius and Allianz are in second place with +4.3 percent each and Fresenius with +3.9 percent.

Previous tail lights are Siemens with -4.7 percent, Siemens Energy with -2.8 percent and Qiagen with -1.7 percent price losses.

5.45 p.m. – DAX closes just under 16,000 points



The price gains have prevailed on the German stock markets. The DAX ended trading 0.9 percent higher at 15,997 points. At times, the leading German index had exceeded the 16,000 point mark. In the afternoon, new inflation data from the USA brightened the mood on the stock markets. At 3.2 percent, prices in the US rose a little less than generally expected in July. This has confirmed investors’ view that the US Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates any further. It was also a day of quarterly figures. No fewer than seven DAX companies have presented their interim results. The Bavarian insurers Allianz and Munich Re were particularly convincing. Allianz shares were the frontrunners in the DAX with growth of 5 percent. Munich Re made progress of almost 2.5 percent. Things are also looking up in New York. Dow Jones and Nasdaq each rose by almost half a percent. The euro is firmly at a good 1.10 dollars.

4:15 p.m. – US inflation increases only slightly

US consumer prices rose only slightly in July. The annual rate climbed to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in June. These figures are being received positively on the stock exchanges. They are taken as an indication that the FED is slowly coming to an end with its rate hikes. Possibly, so the speculation, the central bank will only make a step by a quarter point.

The stock exchanges are reacting positively: the DAX gains 1.2 percent, in New York the Dow Jones is up 1.3 percent in early trading.

3:15 p.m. – No pilot strike at Lufthansa

The danger of a pilot strike at Lufthansa has been averted. With a majority of 65.5 percent, the members of the Vereinigung Cockpit pilots’ union gave the mandate for a wage agreement. The trade union and Lufthansa will begin final negotiations on Friday.

In the next three years, basic salaries will be increased in three stages by at least 18 percent. In addition, there are the lump sums and the inflation compensation premium that were negotiated last year. Relief also on the stock exchanges: the share price rose by 1.3 percent to 8.82 euros.

12.15 p.m. – Insurers on record course

Allianz published very good half-year figures. By the end of June, the insurer had earned 7.5 billion euros from operations. It is already clear that the Munich team will improve on their record result from the previous year. The previous calculation of 14.2 billion seems too low in view of the latest figures. The stock exchange rewarded this with a price increase of 3.2 percent to 221 euros.

Hannover Re did even better with a plus of 3.8 percent to 202 euros. The reinsurer presented convincing figures days ago. The DAX gains 0.3 percent to 15,895.

10.25 a.m. – SMEs are robust

Around three quarters of the companies are optimistic about the current year in terms of their equity base. This is shown by the current report by the Reconstruction Loan Corporation (KfW). Almost three quarters of the companies expect that they will be able to keep their equity base constant or even improve this year compared to previous years. At the same time, significantly fewer (22 percent) expect their equity ratios to fall than in September last year. The fall in prices on the energy markets, the easing of the symptoms of the crisis and the introduction of the energy price brakes have contributed to relieving the burden on small and medium-sized businesses. According to a special survey for the KfW SME Panel, the high energy costs are of little or no financial importance for 81 percent of all companies or are financially manageable despite the additional burden.

9:16 a.m. – After a flood of numbers: DAX starts with profits

Investors on the stock exchanges have to digest numerous company figures. Three Bavarian DAX companies alone presented figures this morning and they are received differently on the markets. Profits are taken at Siemens, with minus 3.3 percent the share is the biggest DAX loser, despite the strong figures for the third quarter. The Munich tech giant earned 1.4 billion euros, despite the burdens of the former energy division Siemens Energy. The Allianz share, on the other hand, gained 2.2 percent and is one of the favorites in the DAX. The Munich insurance group is still on record course and, after an unexpectedly strong profit growth in the second quarter, wants to earn 14.2 billion euros in operations for the full year, plus or minus one billion, according to the company. The paper from Munich Re, aka Munich Re, also gained 2.2 percent, although the group result of around 1.15 billion in the second quarter was slightly worse than analysts had expected. After solid figures, the Rheinmetall share lost 2.5 percent. Shortly after the start of trading, the DAX gained 0.7 percent to 15,957 points. The euro stands at 1.1010 dollars.

07.48 a.m. – Decrease in profit at Munich Re

The world‘s largest reinsurer achieved a consolidated result of 1.154 billion euros in the second quarter after 1.585 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts had expected a year-on-year decline, but expected a little more at around 1.23 billion euros. Nevertheless, Munich Re, aka Munich Re, is sticking to its annual forecast and confirmed the expectation that the consolidated result should reach 4.0 billion euros.

7:27 a.m. – Allianz on record course

After unexpectedly strong profit growth in the second quarter, the Munich insurance giant has confirmed its forecast for the full year and expects an operating profit of 14.2 billion euros, plus or minus one billion euros, according to the company. In the second quarter, operating profit rose by 7.1 percent to 3.8 billion euros, slightly above analysts’ estimates. They had expected an operating result of 3.6 billion euros.

7:23 a.m. – Siemens with billions in profit

The Munich DAX group made a solid profit in the third quarter of its financial year. The bottom line is that the Munich group earned 1.4 billion euros despite renewed charges from its stake in the troubled former energy division Siemens Energy, he announced in the morning. Just a year ago, Siemens had to report a loss of 1.5 billion euros as a result of the Energy share crash and the effects of Russia. Sales and incoming orders also developed strongly. Sales climbed 10 percent to EUR 18.9 billion, and incoming orders even climbed 15 percent to EUR 24.2 billion. Siemens has confirmed its forecast for the full year.

07.03 – US investment restrictions against China

The US restricts investment in Chinese technology sectors. To this end, US President Biden signed a corresponding decree yesterday. This is intended to prevent China from using US money to improve the capabilities of its own armed forces. According to the US Treasury Department, certain investments in the areas of semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing should therefore be prohibited. China announced that it would resist the sanctions. The situation will be closely monitored and their own rights and interests will be resolutely defended, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Chinese state television. The sanctions were primarily intended to maintain US global hegemony, the accusation goes.

6:23 a.m. – Disney announces price increases

The US entertainment giant wants to increase its prices for certain streaming subscriptions and, like its competitor Netflix before it, wants to take action against password free riders. Beginning in October, customers in the United States would have to pay three dollars more for the ad-free Disney+ subscription, or almost $14 a month, company boss Bob Iger announced yesterday. The price for Hulu’s ad-free format will increase by the same amount to around $18. This would make the subscriptions more expensive than Netflix’s most popular streaming offers without advertising clips. Iger also announced measures against households that log into the services with the data of others. He did not reveal how the company intends to proceed. In the past quarter, Disney halved losses in the video streaming business to $512 million. The bottom line is that the group wrote a total loss of 460 million dollars after a plus of around 1.4 billion dollars a year earlier.

Disney shares rose about four percent in after-hours trading. The Dow Jones was down half a percent yesterday on Wall Street. The Nikkei in Tokyo is now up 0.6 percent. The euro stands at $1.0988.

Thursday 10 August 2023

