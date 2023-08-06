Stock market tips of the week and tips for Saron mortgages

A stock market rocket, cheaper Saron mortgages – and other stock tips of the week

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why Amazon’s competitor Mercadolibre promises fireworks, even if they don’t promise low-risk profit fireworks – and why it’s worth fighting the bank for better conditions for a Saron mortgage.

Illustration: Marco Ratschiller

There is nothing for you to shake at the Dutch technology stock ASM International (ASM NA): The price increase over the last five years is 909.5%, which is an absolute sensation. Since August 1, 2023, the future has looked excellent for you with the EUR 21.7 billion high-flyer: The profit consensus has been increased by 20%. (reload)

