Stock market, turbulence in real estate pushes Chinese price lists downwards

Closing down for the morning session of the Chinese stock exchanges. The Shanghai Composite was down 1.01% to 3,156.90 points, while the Shenzhen Composite was down 1.35% to 10,662.62 points. The uncertainties about the Chinese economy and the new turbulence triggered in the real estate sector by Country Garden’s financial difficulties also pushed the Hong Kong stock market down: the Hang Seng index dropped 2.23% in the first few moments, slipping to 18,649, 06 points. Shares of Chinese real estate giant Country Garden plunged after missing bond payments and reporting multibillion-dollar losses, compounding concerns about the heavily indebted real estate sector.

Finally, the Tokyo Stock Exchange began the first session of the week under the banner of caution, awaiting tomorrow’s data regarding second quarter GDP and inflation indications, at the end of the week. The reference index Nikkei marks a slightly negative variation of 0.15%, at 32,425.85, with a loss of 47 points. In terms of exchange rates, the yen continues to depreciate against the dollar, to 144.90, and to 158.60 against the euro.

