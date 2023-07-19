Stock market up, Elkann invests in renewables

Positive start to the session for the stock market, driven by yesterday’s increases in Wall Street. Piazza Affari is well tuned like the other European stock exchanges in the wake of the US quarterly results and the expectations on the monetary policy moves of the central banks next week. In the last few hours, signs have leaked of a possible softening of the hard line also by the ECB, after the now certain 25-point rise in the meeting at the end of July.

Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, focuses on renewable energy. It will join forces with Impala, an investment company controlled by Jacques Veyrat and his family, to foster the development of TagEnergy, a rapidly growing Lisbon-based company in the renewable energy and energy storage sectors. The new joint holding TagHolding, will become the single largest shareholder of TagEnergy. TagEnergy has a rich portfolio of projects under planning, construction or already in operation in Australia, United Kingdom, Portugal and other European countries. The stock gains around 1%

On the Fed front, most economists interviewed by Reuters expect the expected 25 basis point hike at next week’s meeting to be the last of the current tightening cycle.

In Europe, the Dutchman Klaas Knot – one of the hawks of the ECB board – using unusually cautious tones acknowledged that the central bank will carefully evaluate the signs of a cooling of inflation in the coming months, to avoid going too far with rate hikes.

The banker called a 25-point squeeze at the next meeting scheduled for July 27 “a necessity”, noting the complete uncertainty as to what will happen next.

Money markets are 95% pricing in a quarter-percentage point increase in eurozone rates next week and 70% pricing in the possibility of another +25% in September.

According to Ignatius Visco, meanwhile, inflation in the eurozone could fall faster than expectedand caution must be exercised to avoid the risk of a recession.

From this point of view, the final inflation reading for June that Eurostat will announce in the morning is interesting.

The consensus converges on the confirmation of the preliminary numbers, with an annual rate decelerating to 5.5% from 6.1% in May and a core index slightly slowing down to 6.8% from 6.9%.

With a poor macro agenda, also the numbers on British consumer prices are expected, which should show a cooling in June at the level of the general index – 8.2% from 8.7% the month before – with a stable core component at 7.1%.

