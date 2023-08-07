Stock market, weak start to the week for Europe, Asia down. Tokyo holds with quarterly

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock markets see a cautious start to the week after mixed data on the American labor market and in view of the publication, in the second week of August, of new data on inflation in Europe and the USA . Fed Funds futures view the status quo on rates at the September summit as 86.5% likely, but investors will continue to monitor any data to confirm this prediction. In the Old Continent, the Milanese FTSE MIB is down slightly. Negative sign also for the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the CAC 40 of Paris, the AEX of Amsterdam and the DAX 40 of Frankfurt. In Asia, meanwhile, the indices are down with Shanghai, Hong Kong (HANG SENG) and Sydney (ASX), while Tokyo (NIKKEI 225) closed against the trend thanks to the quarterly results and the stabilization of Japanese government bond prices.

Euro returns below 1.1 dollars, gas prices on the rise

On the foreign exchange market, the euro is back below 1.10 dollars and is indicated at 1.0979 from 1.1039 at Friday’s close. The single currency is also worth 156.16 yen (from 156.48), while the dollar/yen ratio is 142.24 (141.77). The price of natural gas on the TTF platform in Amsterdam rose by 1% to 29.1 euros per megawatt hour. The price of oil fell slightly, with the October contract on Brent dropping 0.21% to 86.06 dollars a barrel, while September WTI saw a percentage change of 0.06% and traded at 82.77 dollars a barrel barrel.

Tokyo closes at +0.19% after a negative week

The Tokyo Stock Exchange opens the week with a timid rise at the end while the other equity indices of the Asian market are subdued. The Nikkei closed trading with an increase of 0.19% to 32,254 after an eighth in the red in which it had lost about 1.7%. Conversely, the Topix index rose by 0.41% to 2,283.93. The markets, which overall are coming off a negative week (for Wall Street the worst since March after Fitch’s cut on the US rating), are looking at US inflation data for July which will be released on Thursday 10 August and which will be brought forward on Wednesday by Chinese consumer price index. Among the stocks highlighted in Tokyo, the +10% of the pharmaceutical group Astellas Pharma stands out after the green light from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the drug Izervay used in the treatment of macular degeneration of the retina.

