(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After a brilliant start to the year – the FTSE MIB gained around 4.7% in three sessions – the European stock exchanges are proceeding cautiously, in the wake of the closure of Wall Street (Dow Jones +0.4 % on the eve). Investors weigh the words of the Federal Reserve, who confirmed in the minutes of the last meeting the aggressive policy on rates, excluding cuts for 2023 and invited not to give in to easy optimism. In this perspective, theinflation remains observed special: after the encouraging data from France, Spain and Germany, today it will be the turn of Italy, with the data on consumer prices for December. Eyes on too american job: the numbers on the private sector are on the calendar and tomorrow the general data, one of the favorites of the American Central Bank to define its strategy. Moreover, doubts about the performance of the global economy have not dispelled, also in light of the possible Chinese slowdown due to the new peak in Covid cases.

Saipem and the banks do well in Piazza Affari

As far as securities are concerned, the banks are moving well on the Ftse Mib and Saipem takes the lead in the list. Prysmian, Iveco Group and Unipol end up in the queue, as does Telecom Italia, recovering from a rise of more than 3% in the wake of the hypothesis that Cdp may present an offer for Netco, together with the Macquarie fund. Stellantis, awaiting the intervention of CEO Tavares at the CES in Las Vegas, does not react to the agreement with Archer for the production of the Midnight, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVtol) aircraft.

BTp goes back to 203 points at the opening

The BTp/Bund spread moves slightly up. Initially, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (IsinIT0005494239) and the same German maturity is indicated at 203 basis points from the 201 basis points of the last reference recorded yesterday. The yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP also increased, indicated at 4.34% from 4.29% since the closing on the eve.

Oil on the rise, gas stalled in the 65 euro per MWh area

On the energy front, oil is recovering positions after the crash on the eve. He is uncertain about the direction to take for gas, which opened at a drop of 63.5 euros per MWh in Amsterdam and then recovered ground, in any case in the 65 euro area. However, prices remain at their lowest level since the pre-war period and have eliminated the increases of 2022. In terms of currency, the euro strengthens slightly against the greenback in the $1.06 area

Nikkei rebounds from lows in recent months

Closing slightly up for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which rebounded slightly after the sharp decline suffered in the first session of 2023. After reaching the lows of the last three months, the Nikkei index regained ground above all thanks to the good intonation of the high-tech and electronics sector, supported by gains on Wall Street. At the close of trade, the Nikkei index posted a 0.4% gain to 25,820.80 points while the broader Topix index rallied even more strongly, equal to 0.75%, finishing at 1,868.90 points.