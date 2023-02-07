Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges are weak and uncertain, while Milan still stands out with the FTSE MIB up (in the session of Monday 6 February the only one to close positive) driven by utility e oil. Looking forward to the Federal Reserve Chairman’s speech Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington (at 6 pm Italian time), the financial markets are showing caution after a first negative weekly session marked by US employment data: operators are waiting to understand from Powell whether the latest data will influence the choices on interest rates from part of the central institute

Piazza Affari boosted by utilities and oil stocks

On the Milanese list, beneItalgas and the energy infrastructure groups (Terna and Snam Rete Gas). Amplifon earns after the guidance provided by the Danish competitor Demant (+8% in Copenhagen). Among the oil companies, Tenaris and Saipem are up, Eni is also doing well. Positive for Banco Bpm before the accounts and moderate increase also for Telecom Italia on the rumors of new offers arriving for the network. Prysmian, Pirelli & C and Interpump Group are down. Platta Credem after the accounts, Algowatt rises which has obtained funding for a project on renewable energy communities. BP did well in London after the results, while Carlsberg lost ground in Copenhagen after the quarterly.

The dollar consolidates, the yen recovers

On the foreign exchange market, the euro-dollar exchange rate was confirmed at its three-week low, just above 1.07, reflecting the expectation of new monetary tightening by the Fed. The yen recovered after the weakness on the eve: the Japanese currency had been penalized following the rumors about the indication of the current deputy governor of the BoJ as Kuroda’s successor, a choice of continuity in monetary policy. The Australian dollar gains half a percentage point on the US greenback after the new rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Oil up, gas down

Oil on the rise with Brent in April at 82 dollars a barrel and WTI in March at 75.2 dollars a barrel: according to international agencies, the rise is to be attributed to the increase in prices for Asian customers established by Saudi Aramco. Natural gas down by more than one percentage point in Amsterdam to 57.2 euros per megawatt hour.

Cautious sitting in Tokyo waiting for Powell

Closing in fractional decline for the Tokyo Stock Exchange (NIKKEI 225)., where caution prevailed in anticipation of the speech by the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, scheduled for today, from which more indications could come on the next moves of the central bank American on interest rates. At the end of the session, the Nikkei index settled at 27,685.47 points, with a decrease of 0.03% compared to the previous closing. On the other hand, the broader Topix index closed slightly higher, closing the session with an increase of 0.21% to 1,983.40 points.