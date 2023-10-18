Stock markets, Europe cautious on tensions in the Middle East. In Milan he snatches Nexi, spread above 200

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock markets are moving with caution, with their eyes focused on the conflict in Israel, on the day of US President Joe Biden’s visit, while fears remain regarding the continuation of the monetary tightening, after the positive data from the quarterly reports of some US banks and also from overseas retail sales. New indications may arrive in the evening from the publication of the Beige Book. Meanwhile, the main indices of the Old Continent are moving in negative territory, from the FTSE MIB of Milan to the CAC 40 of Paris, passing through the DAX40 of Frankfurt, the AEX of Amsterdam and the IBEX 35 of Madrid, up to the FT-SE 100 of London.

United Kingdom, rising inflation

On the macro front, September inflation in the United Kingdom should be noted, which rose by 6.7%, a pace similar to that of the previous month and slightly higher than market forecasts. In detail, on a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.5% in September 2023, the same rate as in September 2022. According to the English office, the largest downward contributions to the monthly change in annual price rates “came from food and soft drinks, where prices fell in the month for the first time since September 2021, and from furniture and household items, where prices increased less than a year ago.”

Nexi flew from Milan

Coming to Piazza Affari, Nexi starts with a leap forward after the rumors about CVC Capital’s interest. Towards the middle of the session, the stock halved its gains in the wake of statements from sources close to the English fund, according to which Nexi is one of the many dossiers under observation, but there have been no contacts with the company, nor is any offer being prepared . Oil stocks take advantage of the new rise in oil prices, with gains for Saipem and Eni. Telecom Italia is doing well in view of the board of directors who will have to examine KKR’s offer on the network. Mediobanca loses share: in view of the record date of 19 October, the new shares purchased on the stock exchange are no longer depositable for the meeting of 28 October. Stmicroelectronics is also down, suffering from the weakness of the tech sector after the US authorities’ crackdown on chip exports to China.

The price of oil is rising

The price of oil is rising sharply with Brent above 92 dollars a barrel while the November WTI exceeds 87 dollars a barrel, when the price of gas on the TTF platform in Amsterdam also rises. Gold rose to a four-week high due to increased risk aversion. On the currency market, the euro is indicated above 1.05 dollars but down compared to the day before. The single currency is also worth 158.26 yen (158.44), while the greenback is at 149.71 yen (from 149.73)

Spread remains above the 200 bps threshold

The spread between BTp and Bund remains above the threshold of 200 basis points. In the first stages, the yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp and the German equivalent duration rose to 204 points. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp rose, reaching first place at 4.91% from 4.89%.

