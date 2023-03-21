Home Business Stock markets, Europe consolidates increases in view of the Fed: in Milan on the banks
Stock markets, Europe consolidates increases in view of the Fed: in Milan on the banks

Stock markets, Europe consolidates increases in view of the Fed: in Milan on the banks

EU stocks up after yesterday’s Wall Street gains: the point

After the thumps of these days, the European stock exchanges they open higher, reassured by the words used by political and monetary authorities on the banking crisis. Milano wears the pink jersey and rises by 1.12%. Frankfurt advances 0.90%, Paris by 1.01% and London by 0.54%. However, market concerns remain about the risk of shocks to smaller US banks and the potential spillovers to bond markets after the losses imposed on junior bondholders of the Swiss credit.

Attention also shifts to the management of the Fed, which opens today and will conclude tomorrow with the announcement of the decision on rates and the press conference by chairman Jerome Powell. On the macro front, however, the most important data is the Zew confidence index in Germany in March, expected to slow down to 17.1 points from 28.1 in February.

In particular, on the Milanese list it therefore stands out for financials, with Intesa +1.6%, Unicredit +2.5%, Bpm +1.5%, Bper +2.4%; earnings also for Generali (+1.6%), Fineco (+2.8%), Azimut (+2.2%), Poste (+2.1%) Sale Stellantis (+1.6%) after the data on car registrations in Europe in February. More increases for Pirelli, Nexi, Moncler. In the main basket down Erg and Inwit, Saipem breaks with a +5.2%.

