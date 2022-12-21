Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European Stock Exchanges open the day in positive territory after the S&P500 of Wall Street in the session on the eve of managed to interrupt the negative series which had lasted for four sessions, closing above parity. Among investors, the appetite for risk seems to be on the rise, thanks to the further one fall in the price of gas below 100 euros per megawatt hour, on mid-June levels, while the end of one of the worst years of the last decade for stock markets is approaching.

Asia in chiaroscuro, Tokto closes down by 0.7%

Mixed situation in Asia, where the Japanese Nikkei has lost ground, while the Australian Stock Exchange has made good progress and the Chinese lists fluctuate around parity. Even in these end-of-year days, central banks always dominate the scene. After the Bank of Japan wrong-footed everyone on Tuesday by raising the maximum tolerated rate for 10-year government bonds, sending the stock markets on the swings. The Tokyo Stock Exchange ends the session with the Nikkei which marks a drop of 0.68%, at 26,387.72 with a loss of 180 points. On the foreign exchange market, the yen continued to appreciate, settling at its highest level since last August against the dollar, at 132.10, and against the euro at a level of 140.20.

The central banks

The last week has been full of emotions for the markets: 9 central banks have in fact raised interest rates around the world. These include the US Federal Reserve (+50 basis points), the ECB (+50), the Norwegian Bank (+25), the Swiss (+50) and the British (+50). Not only that: both the Fed and (above all) the ECB have indicated further rate hikes in 2023. More than the market expected. In this context, there was only one central bank in the world that was still ultra-expansive: the Bank of Japan. But Tuesday surprised everyone by widening the range of 10-year government bond yields. The upper limit has gone from 0.25% to 0.50%. That’s why his move scared the markets.

The appointments of Wednesday 21 December

We are now talking about it in 2023. However, some macroeconomic indicators will arrive today that could give some indication of the future. We start from Great Britain, with the final reading of GDP for the third quarter. Then Italy’s production in construction and, in the afternoon, the current account balance, consumer confidence and sales of existing homes arrive from the USA.