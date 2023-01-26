Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges are pointing upwards, after the colorless session on the eve. Also futures on the US market they are positive, after the American stock closed with little movement, recovering the losses recorded at the beginning of the session. Tokyo, however, after four consecutive sessions of gains lost 0.12% to 27,362.75 points. On the macro front in the States, anticipation is rising for numerous data including the preliminary estimate of GDP for the fourth quarter, the performance of durable goods in December and that of new weekly claims for unemployment benefits.

In Piazza Affari St under the lens after the accounts

In Milan, the shares of Stmicroelectronicd shoot up, given that the company has communicated the numbers for the fourth quarter. Has registered results higher than expected of the company and analysts as regards profits (equal to 1.24 billion, up 66.4%) and substantially in line with revenues (4.4 billion, up 24.4%). As for the forecast for the first quarter of 2023, the company expects revenues to be up on a year-over-year basis, but down from the previous three months. The Tims could record variations, on the day in which the new meeting between shareholders and the government is held.

Tokyo closes down again, China rallies

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the session slightly down, with investors cautiously eyeing the quarterly season on the domestic market, waiting for new macroeconomic indications from the United States. The reference Nikkei index marks a negative variation of 0.12%, at 27,362.75, and a loss of 32 points. On the foreign exchange market, the yen changed little against the dollar, at a level of 129.30, and against the euro at 141.20. Chinese stocks rallied after the Lunar New Year holiday as spending and tourism data suggested recovery was gaining traction in Hong Kong and mainland China. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained as much as 2% on Thursday , while the benchmark Hang Seng index rose 1.8% to hit its highest close since April. Onshore markets will remain closed for the rest of the week.

The agenda for Thursday 26 January

