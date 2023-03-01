Listen to the audio version of the article

European stock exchanges follow the example of Asian stock markets and open the month of March briskly higher after data on Chinese manufacturing showed a strong recovery following the easing of anti-Covid measures. Piazza Affari (FTSE MIB) is positive led by Saipem, which obtained a 400 million dollar order in the Ivory Coast, and by Pirelli & C following the pact between the group’s Italian shareholders and Brembo. The best is Moncler after the 2022 results.

In Asia, the performance of the Hong Kong (HANG SENG) stock market was brilliant, rising by more than four percentage points, Shanghai did well too, while Tokyo closed with a modest increase (NIKKEI 225. Seoul, on the other hand, closed for holidays. The effects of Chinese manufacturing activity , boosted by the fastest expansion since 2012, are also seen on oil and other commodities, which are well in tune.Natural gas traded in Amsterdam is modestly up at 47 euros per megawatt hour.The euro remains above 1 on the currency, 06 dollars and is worth 1.0617 (from 1.0619 the previous evening).

BTp, 10 years yields over 4.5%, stable spread

Stable the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German equivalent maturity marked a first position at 183 points, the same level as the previous closing. The yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP rises to 4.54 per cent from the 4.46% of the reference. It should be noted, in the scenario of an overall rise in yields, that the yield on the two-year German Bund is back above 3% for the first time since 2008.

The inflation dilemma

If in January and partly in February the market was convinced that inflation was falling rapidly (thanks to the fall in energy prices and the restoration of global supply chains after the post-Covid lockdowns), in recent weeks it has instead understood that the expensive life is likely to last a long time. So if in the first weeks of the year the markets bet on the fact that the central banks would slow down the rise in rates, they have now understood that they will continue to increase them.

Tuesday confirmed these hypotheses. Inflation in Spain was expected to fall from 5.9% last month to 5.7%, but instead rose to 6.1%. And in France it rose from 7% to 7.2%. This has raised expectations of major rate hikes by the ECB. This initially weighed on the stock markets, which then recovered thanks to the leap in banks.