Stock markets, Europe up amid stimuli from China and expectations for a cautious Fed. In Milan eyes on Mps

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets open the week up after the previous positive one, in which the Stoxx600 rose by 1.5% and Milan’s Ftse Mib by 1.6%, and the performance of Asian lists. In August, European stock markets slowed down noticeably (-2.8% Stoxx600 and -3.3% Piazza Affari). This is how the FTSE MIB of Milan moves forward, in line with the other indices of the Old Continent.

Wall Street closed for Labor Day

Betting on a less aggressive Federal Reserve on interest rates affects risk appetite today in light of August’s US labor market report which found job creation still robust, but June and July data revised downwards , and an increase in the unemployment rate combined with a moderate increase in wages. Wall Street will be closed for Labor Day in a poor day as regards the macroeconomic calendar, while in the coming days it will be the indicators on the activity of services for August both in China and in Europe and in the USA that will catalyze the attention of operators.

But support for the financial markets also comes from Asia: on the one hand, the stimulus measures introduced by Beijing to support the real estate market, on the other the go-ahead from the creditors of the real estate development giant Country Garden to extend the for the repayment of the bonds issued by the group in financial difficulty.

Mps in the spotlight: government debate on 64% in the hands of the Mef

In Piazza Affari focus on Banca Mps: over the weekend, on the occasion of the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, the debate emerged within the Italian government on the possibility of rapidly reducing the Treasury’s controlling stake in the Sienese bank. The positions are varied between those who intend to carry out a sale in the short term and those who aim to evaluate the options with more extended timescales: the stock, after having gained even 1% in the first trading, is slipping on the fear that the government could proceed with a first placement of part of the stake on the market. The Treasury owns about 64% of the bank.

Tim among the best, Saipem is still discounting convertible bonds

Among the other titles, Telecom Italia did well as we enter the decisive weeks of the negotiations between the government and the Kkr on the reorganization of the network in view of the confrontation with the first shareholder of the telecommunications group, Vivendi. Lively banks (Banca Mediolanum, Banca Pop Er and Unicredit). Sale Leonardo on the rumors reported by Il Sole 24 Ore relating to a reorganization of activities in the space segment. The effect of the convertible bond placement is still being felt on Saipem.