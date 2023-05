In Asian currency trading, the dollar fell 0.1 percent to 134.49 yen and slipped 0.2 percent to 6.9001 yuan. Against the Swiss currency, it was 0.1 percent lower at CHF 0.8826. At the same time, the euro rose by 0.2 percent to $1.1079 and rose by 0.1 percent to CHF 0.9782. Sterling gained 0.2 percent to $1.2583.