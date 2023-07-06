Stock markets in decline with eyes on US jobs. In Milan Mfe in the spotlight

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the aftermath of a decline session and after an already declining start, the European stock exchanges are losing further ground, with the FTSE MIB in Milan and the CAC 40 Paris in the black jersey. In a context of widespread realizations, retail, technology, construction and banking are among the most penalized sectors. Frankfurt’s DAX 40 also fell, after the data on industrial orders (+6.4% in May, above estimates, and -4.3% year on year), London’s FT-SE 100 and the IBEX 35 of Madrid.

While awaiting the data on American jobs (those on the private sector and unemployment benefits are arriving, general data on July 7), concern about the stability of the economy prevails, with central banks that seem oriented not to take any steps backwards on policy restrictive. The minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting showed that almost all bankers are in favor of continuing to raise borrowing costs, given stubbornly high inflation that has not fallen enough since the beginning of the year. The slowdown in Asian stocks did not help (Tokyo -1.7% in the final, Hong Kong -3%), which paid for the wave of sales on Chinese banks after the downgrade of Goldman Sachs due to worries about the slowdown in the economy and debt exposure of lenders.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance

Utilities are holding up, focus on Mfe and Berlusconi’s will

As far as stocks are concerned, in an almost entirely negative Ftse Mib, utilities (Hera, Snam Rete Gas), as well as Tenaris and Nexi, hold above parity. In the queue Stmicroelectronics, with American technological slowdown (-0.5% Nasdaq futures), and Pirelli & C. Spotlights on MediaForEurope (Mfe A and Mfe B), while the first rumors emerge about the contents of Silvio’s will Berlusconi and the future of his “empire” and, in particular, of Fininvest. Autogrill moved little, while Dufry reached 96.38% of the share capital as part of the takeover bid. The delisting process has therefore been launched, with Autogrill’s farewell to Piazza Affari set for 24 July.

Stable oil, euro remains below 1.09 dollars

Oil prices are stable, with fears about Chinese demand offset by forecasts of a possible reduction in supply: August WTI futures are unchanged at 71.79 dollars a barrel, September Brent prices drop 0.3 to 76, $41. On the currency side, the euro remains below 1.09 dollars and changes hands at 1.0864 (from 1.0879 at yesterday’s close). The single currency is also worth 156.32 yen (from 157.26), while the dollar/yen cross is at 143.884. Finally, the spread slightly increased to 170 basis points (169 at the previous closing), with the 10-year yield at 4.21% (from 4.16%).

The euro / dollar exchange

Spread slightly up to 170 ptb, yield rises to 4.21%

Slight upward trend for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German security of the same duration stands at 170 basis points, against 169 basis points at the previous closing. The yield on the ten-year benchmark BTP also rose, opening at 4.21% from 4.16% in the previous reference.

