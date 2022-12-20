Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets decidedly in the red at the lows for a month and a half after the surprise move by the Japanese Central Bank which changed the fluctuation band of government bond yields, thus triggering a fall of local governments it’s a sharp appreciation of the yen. The move, unexpected by the markets, was interpreted as opening up to possible interest rate increases in 2023. The Japanese currency is at its highest since August against the dollar and for two months against the euro, with the green and the single currency down by more than 3%. This favored the drop in the Tokyo Stock Exchange (-2.46%) and in the wake of the other Asian stock markets. Yields up on the European government bond market, while on the performance of raw material worries about new cases weigh heavily Covid in China which point to a slow economic recovery.

Tokyo closes at -2.5% after central bank decisions

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed down 2.46% after the Central Bank of Japan (BoJ) changed the fluctuation band of government bond yields. The BoJ decided to allow the 10-year bond yield to swing 50 basis points up or down from the 0% target. The previous range was 25 basis points. The move aims to lighten the costs of the long ultra-expansionary monetary policy pursued by the central institution and has been interpreted as a first step towards opening up to a more restrictive policy, even if the governor Kuroda stated that the move does not represent “an increase in rates, but aims to improve the functioning of the market, so that the effects of monetary easing within the yield curve control policy are more easily spread through channels such as the business financing”. Kuroda also said he was convinced that the iinflation will fall below the 2% threshold in Japan next year.

I Asian stock markets they fell further on fears of weaker global economic growth as central banks raise interest rates to cool inflation. Chinese stocks plummeted on theincrease in cases of Covid-19while investors were not comforted by the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates on loans unchanged.

Spread slightly up, yield on 10-year BTP splashes

The spread between BTPs and Bunds moved little in a weak context for European fixed income which discounts the scenario of rising interest rates in the US and Europe after the latest decisions by the Fed and the ECB and after the BoJ joined the moves from central bank hawk. The yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP rose sharply, reaching a maximum of 4.475%.

Meanwhile, from the front Bce statements confirming therestrictive attitude emerged in the last meeting. The president of the Bundesbank, Nagel, underlined that there is still a long way to go to reach the inflation target and that further increases of 50 basis points will be necessary in the future. On the macro front, good news has come from German producer prices in November which fell for the second consecutive month (-3.9% quarterly), with the trend figure falling to the lowest levels since last February (28.2%). However, note the analysts of Mps Capital Services, electricity prices have risen again in the last month, which could curb the slowdown underway over the next month.