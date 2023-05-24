Home » Stock markets lose up to 2% with stalemate on US debt, Mediobanca runs after the Plan
Stock markets lose up to 2% with stalemate on US debt, Mediobanca runs after the Plan

Stock markets lose up to 2% with stalemate on US debt, Mediobanca runs after the Plan

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The stalemate on the US debt ceiling weighs on European markets, which widen the losses to more than two percentage points, while there is a week left before the June 1 deadline, the date on which the United States could go into default, if a solution is not found first agreement to raise the debt ceiling. Meanwhile, we are also looking at the performance of the economy and the consequent moves of the Federal Reserve: indications in this direction could arrive in the evening, when the minutes of the last meeting of the FOMC, the operating arm of the American Central Bank, will be published.

Thus the indices, tracing the trend of the previous session and following the mood of Wall Street on the eve of the eve and of Asia, travel with decisive decreases for the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the ‘Madrid IBEX 35, Amsterdam AEX and London FT-SE 100 as core consumer prices climbed to 31-year highs. Some ideas may come from the indications of the German Ifo index.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance

Mediobanca sprint after plan, Leonardo drops

On the Milanese stock, Mediobanca went against the trend and rose sharply, which before the start of negotiations announced the new plan, with revenues of 3.8 billion in June 2026 (+6% on average per year) and total shareholder remuneration at 3 .7 billion (+70%). All the other banks were down, with Banca Pop Er, Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo down by more than one point. Sales on industrialists, while Leonardo – Finmeccanica is bent by a report by Goldman Sachs which has reduced the rating on the stock from buy to neutral. Also worth following is Mfe-Mediaforeurope which closed the first quarter with a profit of 10.1 million, revenues down by 1% to 646.6 million, an operating result improving and advertising up by 0.4%. Among the leading quarterly earners in Europe, Marks & Spencer reported a 7.8% decline in profit on inflationary pressures.

Spread rises to 187 points, including the 10-year yield

Upward trend for the BTp/Bund spread in a context of general increase in yields on the euro curve. Initially, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated at 187 basis points, an increase of 2 basis points compared to yesterday’s closing. More significant rise for the yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP which at the start stands at 4.37% from 4.31% of the last reference.

The euro / dollar exchange

