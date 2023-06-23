Stock markets on thin ice | The Market

The global stock markets have been ignoring the increasing economic risks for several months. However, key market signals point to numerous inconsistencies and heightened fragility.

The environment for the global stock markets has been characterized by changing scenarios for a good nine months. At the end of 2022, economic optimism increased significantly, as Europe had apparently overcome the low point of its energy and gas crisis. At the same time, the hoped-for decline in excessive inflation rates set in both in the USA and in Europe.

