«The FINMA is in close contact with Credit Suisse and has access to all relevant information. FINMA confirms that Credit Suisse meets the highest capital and liquidity requirements applicable to systemically important banks. This is what we read in a joint note from the Swiss central bank and FINMA, the Swiss financial market supervisory authority. There are no direct risks of contagion for Swiss institutions from the recent tensions on the American banking market”.

ECB, new rise on Thursday and focus on projections beyond March

Barring clamorous developments, the ECB governing council which will meet on Thursday in Frankfurt will approve a new interest rate hike of 50 points which will bring the rate on deposits to 3 percent. Moreover, the intention to proceed in this direction was announced in the meeting a month ago and reinforced on every occasion by almost all the members of the board of directors in the following weeks, and the first repercussions of the crisis which arose in the USA with the bankruptcy of Svb they do not seem likely to give rise to fears of systemic relapses in Europe where bank balance sheets are more solid and supervision is greater. «Svb’s failure was the consequence of the de-regulation desired by the Trump administration for small and medium-sized American banks. In Europe, the most stringent regulatory and supervisory regime is also applied to smaller institutions; therefore I believe that the European banking system remains sound,” he comments Luigi Nardella of Ceresio Investors. «The ECB will therefore be unlikely to change its mind on the 50 basis point hike announced for tomorrow. There financial stability it is a very important factor after such a sudden and aggressive cycle of increases. I therefore expect that in the next meetings central banks will slow down or suspend raising rates to have time to assess the effects of monetary tightening», he adds.

The attention of the markets will therefore be directed not so much to the decision on interest rates as to any indications about them the path of the squeeze in the coming months. The commitment to decide the next moves from meeting to meeting and on the basis of the data (and therefore perhaps avoiding hawkish statements by various members of the board as hoped for by the governor of Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco) should be further strengthened and the communiqué at the end the summit should not commit the ECB to further measures in the coming months. The spotlight will also be turned on new projections by the ECB staff who should see a reduction in expectations for headline inflation but an increase in those relating to core inflation which remains at the maximum.

Usa, decisive slowdown for producer prices

In the nervous climate on the stock markets, the news of the unexpected drop in producer prices in the United States, which fell by 0.1% in February against expectations of a rise of 0.3%, goes unnoticed. The core data remained unchanged, expected to grow by 0.4 percent. Retail sales are down – as expected – -0.4% to 697.9 billion dollars, after +3.2% in January (revised from the initial +3%). Compared to a year earlier, recorded a slowdown to +5.4 percent.

The pressure on the banks is back, the oil companies are hurting

Piazza Affari was affected by the sales that were unleashed on the banks: Unicredit slipped by 9.06%, Bper by 7.23%, Banco Bpm by 7.13% and Intesa Sanpaolo by 6.85 percent. On the other hand, the shares of Erg (+0.23%) went against the trend thanks to the accounts and the business plan. Terna also resisted the rise (+0.38%), after the presentation of the development plan, which envisages over 21 billion in investments over 10 years, preceded only by Campari (+0.52%). The day was also particularly negative for the oil sector, thanks to the decline in crude oil on fears for the economy: Saipem lost 9.88%, Tenaris 8.95% and Eni 5.6 percent.