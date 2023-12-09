Stock markets, positive week in Europe. Paris pink jersey, Moncler shines in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets end the week in a tonic way, galvanized by macroeconomic data and a newfound confidence in the good state of the economy of the various countries. Thus the Ftse Mib closes a positive eighth, gaining 1.6%. The Paris Stock Exchange is the best with an increase of 2.5%, followed by Frankfurt which records an eighth with growth of 2.2%.

Moncler shines in Milan. Saipem down

At the level of individual sectors of the Old Continent, the automotive sector stands out (+4.3%), the banking sector (+2.1%) and the utilities sector (+2.3%). As for stocks, small caps (+1.4% the Ftse Italia Small Cap Index) and utilities (+1.4%) did well. Queen of Piazza Affari Moncler which achieved a progress of 5.9% in the five days. Followed by Recordati (+5.7%), Prysmian (+5.5%). Among the worst, Saipem (-7%), Banco Bpm (-3.5%) and Leonardo (-3.4%).

The meeting of 8 December

The FTSE MIB closes at highs; solid increases also for the CAC 40 in Paris which is the pink jersey of the Old Continent, for the FT-SE 100 in London and the IBEX 35 in Madrid, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt recorded the confirmation of German inflation in November at – 0.4% (+3.2% on year). The American data on employment are driving the price lists, fueling a certain optimism for the health of the economy; at the same time, however, the possibility of a next rate of rate cuts is receding. by central banks. In the Old Continent, the reform of the Stability Pact continues to take center stage at a political level, affecting the fiscal policies of the member countries. Ecofin recorded a stalemate overnight, but work is underway on a photo finish compromise.

USA: job data above estimates, unemployment drops to 3.7%

November employment report beats estimates in the United States. Last month, 199,000 jobs were created (excluding the agricultural sector) compared to the previous month, while analysts expected an increase of 190,000 jobs. Unemployment fell from 3.9% in the previous month (confirmed) to 3.7%, against expectations for a confirmation of 3.9%. Average hourly wages rose 12 cents, or 0.35%, to $34.10; compared to a year earlier, they increased by 3.96%. The average working week increased by 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours. Workforce participation was 62.8%, 0.6 percentage points away from February 2020 levels, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. After a few hours in negative territory, Wall Street turned positive on Friday: at the end the Dow Jones rose by 0.36% to 36,247.87 points, the Nasdaq advanced by 0.45% to 14,403.97 points while the S&P 500 gains 0.41% to 4,604.41 points.

Well Poste on the hypothesis of sale of Mef stake

On the Ftse Mib, a positive closing for Poste Italiane on the hypothesis, reported by the Sole 24 Ore, that the Mef could sell its 30% share along the lines of what has already been done, at least in part, with Banca Mps. Stellantis and A2a are weak. The best are Prysmian which was awarded a contract from Petrobras worth over 100 million euros. Kering effect on European luxury: the Board of Directors of the French giant, in fact, announced an interim dividend for the 2023 financial year which will amount to 4.50 euros per share. The purchases are dragging Moncler, at the top of the Ftse Mib, and on the other markets LVMH, Hermes, Richemont and Burberry.