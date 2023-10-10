Stock markets rebound, Treasury rates at their lowest since March. Spreads under 200

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – European stock markets are on the rise after a first weekly session marked by tensions due to the war that broke out in Israel and Gaza. Oil prices are also slowing down. Natural gas continues to rise close to 47 euros per megawatt hour. The FTSE MIB quickly surpassed 28 thousand points, while the other lists were also lively (DAX 30, FT-SE 100t, CAC 40). Auto, banks, technology are the sectors most affected by the rebound. Investors’ eyes are also focused on the monetary policies of central banks, after the statements of some Fed members who implied that rates will remain unchanged at the November meeting. According to analysts, the indiscretion reported by Bloomberg, according to which China is evaluating the issue of at least 1 trillion yuan (137.1 billion dollars) of additional sovereign debt to be spent on infrastructure works, also gave support to the stock markets. to revive its ailing economy. Wall Street was positive, with Treasury bond yields at their lowest since March, after reaching the highest since 2007 last week. Meanwhile, the spread between BTp and bund has fallen below the 200 point threshold.

Focus on public interventions by Lagarde and Fed member



The president of the Dallas Fed has indicated that with the increase in long-term Treasury yields the central bank may have less need to further increase interest rates. Waiting for the statements from various Fed members (Christopher Waller and Neel Kashkari, two voting members, will speak in the evening, Raphael Bostic in the afternoon) and from the number one of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the Bank World Cup in Marrakech. Thursday will then be the turn of the week’s key data on US inflation. In this scenario, fears for economic growth also remain, in particular, in Italy, on the stability of public finances. On the macro front, Italian industrial production in August recorded a monthly growth of 0.2% and a year-on-year decline of 4.2%.

Tim’s rebound in Milan



Telecom Italia rebounded on Piazza Affari, reaching its lowest level in two months due to the uncertainties relating to the moves of the main shareholder Vivendi on the group’s reorganization plan. The stock is in clear recovery while the rumors reported by Radiocor hypothesize a new confrontation between the French and the Treasury Ministry once the definitive offer from the KKR fund for the infrastructure network is on Tim’s table. Cnh Industrial, Ferrari and Stellantis also performed well. The increases are generalized apart from the oil companies which are cautious: Saipem is however supported by a report from Jefferies. Banca Mps swings amidst sustained volumes.

BTp, spread drops below 200 points

The spread between BTp and Bund slips slightly below the 200 basis points threshold. The first part of the session sees a contraction in both the spread and the yields. On the Mts secondary market, the yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005518128) and the German equivalent maturity is indicated at 199 basis points, compared to 206 points the day before. The downward trend in the Italian ten-year yield continues, at 4.80% compared to the 4.83% of the previous reference and the 4.91% of last Friday.

Country Garden in the storm: default hypothesis



The great financial crisis of the real estate giants in China continues. Country Garden collapses on the Hong Kong stock exchange after warning about the possibility of not being able to meet all offshore commitments on schedule, opening up the possibility of its first default: the securities of China‘s main private real estate developer, burdened by almost 200 billion dollars in debt, slipping by 8%.