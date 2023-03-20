Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets volatile and nervous after the news of the Credit Suisse bailout and the intervention of central banks to guarantee liquidity. The price lists of the Old Continent started off in decline and have come to mark substantial losses, on the fear that other credit institutions may find themselves in difficulty. On the other hand, calm has returned and Piazza Affari has also managed to raise its head, although investors’ guard remains high. Moreover, in recent days there has been a series of negative news on banks, first on the bankruptcies in the US of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, then on the intervention to secure First Republican Bank, and finally on the details of the rescue of Credit Suisse, one of the thirty largest banks in the world. Meanwhile, the spread has risen above 196 points, even if the yield on ten-year BTPs drops to 3.97%, demonstrating that investors are looking for safe havens, such as government bonds. Gold is in the sprint, considered the safe haven asset par excellence.

Central banks are also involved

During the night it was announced that the Swiss National Bank, the European Central Bank, the Central Bank of Canada, that of England and that of Japan took the field to improve the effectiveness of the dollar swap lines. The institutions have decided to increase the frequency of these operations from weekly to daily starting today until the end of April. As for the Ubs-Credit Suisse merger, at the end of a hectic weekend it was announced that UBS to acquire Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs , with shareholders receiving one UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares, therefore valued at 0.76 francs. THEThe group will obtain guarantees from the government for 9 billion and liquidity from the SNB up to 100 billion. The operation should lead to a cost reduction of around 8 billion dollars by 2027. Investors, however, point the finger to theCredit Suisse Tier 1 Debt Cancellation, worth about 16 billion Swiss francs. The operation was decided by the Swiss regulator, aiming to strengthen the institute’s capital, but is strongly criticized by experts. On the Zurich Stock Exchange Credit Suisse shares opened down more than 60%, those of UBS about 9%.

In Piazza Affari run the utilities, banks on the roller coaster

In Milan, the banks started in deep red, which then at the end of the morning instead tried to reduce the damage. Banca Pop Er for example, after falling by more than 6%, limited the losses to about half a percentage point. Unicredit and Intesa have moved into positive territory. Banca Mps is weak despite its entry into the Ftse Mib in place of Buzzi Unicem, which instead rises to around 1%. The weakness of crude weighs on oil, with Eni under the scrutiny on the day of the coupon detachment. Stmicroelectronics also detached its dividend (-2.6%). The utilities are trying to oppose the drop in the Stock Exchange, with A2a and Terna clearly up.

Heavy oil, down also gas, gold the sprint

On the bond market, the “fly-to-quality” is once again putting pressure on government bond yields. On the currency side, the euro rose slightly to 1.0668 dollars from 1.0650 at Friday’s close. The yen strengthened decisively, indicated at 139.66 for one euro (from 140.87) and 130.83 for one dollar (132.13). The Swiss franc moved little.

On the energy front, the price of oil fell sharply on fears that the difficulties in the financial sector could derail the global economic recovery. The April future on WTI dropped 3.24% to 64.58 dollars a barrel, while the May delivery on Brent lost 3.12% to 70.69 dollars. The price of natural gas on the Amsterdam TTF platform dropped by 6.7% to 40 euros per megawatt hour. Gold is on the run: it has exceeded the symbolic threshold of 2,000 dollars an ounce, returning to its full value as a safe-haven asset. Since the bankruptcy of the American Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) ten days ago, the price of gold on the financial market has risen by almost 9%. The metal it has previously crossed the $2,000 mark only twice: in August 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and in March 2022, in the weeks immediately following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.