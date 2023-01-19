Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The slide accused yesterday by Wall Street, hit by fears of recession, threatens to derail the rally of the beginning of the year of the European stock exchanges, which open in the red. Investors are evaluating the prospects for an economic slowdown (other indicators are expected in the US today, including jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index) and central bank strategy after yesterday three regional presidents of the Feds confirmed the need for the central bank to continue raising interest rates at the current pace. Furthermore, also yesterday, the experts of S&P Global Ratings predicted that ECB rates will reach their maximum between March and May and will not be lowered before the latter part of 2024. Meanwhile, today the ECB publishes the minutes of the last monetary policy, when the president Christine Lagarde will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The FTSE MIB of Milan and the main European indices moved below parity, starting with the CAC 40 of Paris and the DAX 40 of Frankfurt.

Central banks in the spotlight

Wednesday was already a day focused on economic data and central banks. On the one hand, the Bank of Japan reaffirmed its ultra-expansionary policy. Giving a relief to the markets, which feared some unwelcome turn. In the United States, various indicators were released (from the decline in retail sales to the reduction in production prices as well as expectations) which confirmed the expectation of slowing consumption and therefore of falling prices. And this has further reduced the expectations of rate hikes by the Fed. An indiscretion was released on Tuesday evening on Bloomberg, according to which the ECB could also slow down the pace of rate hikes a bit. This prompted the market to reduce its expectations on restrictive monetary policies.

Incoming clues will therefore be watched today to see if these more cautious central bank hopes are confirmed. It is true that the ECB minutes relate to the meeting of last December 15, the one in which the president Christine Lagarde had been very harsh announcing hikes of 50 basis points in all subsequent meetings. So it is difficult for them to give different information. But since then the inflation signals show prices falling. And thanks to the sharp drop in gas, inflation is expected to drop markedly in the coming months as well. This has driven down government bond yields year-to-date.

Spread BTp/bund opens stable at 172 on the lowest since April 2002



Stable start to the session, but at its lowest since April 2022 after yesterday’s drop, due to the spread between BTPs and the Bund which continues to narrow on the wave of indications of a slowdown in the pace of the ECB rate hike. The yield differential between the German Bund and the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005494239) started the session at 172 basis points, on the same level as yesterday’s closing. The 10-year benchmark BTP yield was also substantially stable, opening at 3.72% from 3.73% at yesterday’s closing.