Home Business Stock markets still up, quarterly reports in focus. In Milan waiting for Enel and Mediobanca, down Bper
Business

Stock markets still up, quarterly reports in focus. In Milan waiting for Enel and Mediobanca, down Bper

by admin
Stock markets still up, quarterly reports in focus. In Milan waiting for Enel and Mediobanca, down Bper

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Redemption session for the European stock exchanges, which hit new highs for nine months, driven by purchases of industrials, energy, construction, cars and banks. Optimism is aided by better-than-expected quarterly earnings, which offset underlying concerns about central banks’ next moves. As the quarterly season continues, attention at the political level goes to the extraordinary EU summit held in Brussels. Meanwhile, on the macro front, in Germany inflation turned out to be lower than expected to 8.7% in January, while the harmonized figure dropped to 9.2% from 9.6% and against 10% expected.

Meanwhile, i future a Wall Street, after some statements by the ‘hawks’ of the Federal Reserve weighed in on Wednesday’s session. The market is now waiting for the weekly jobless claims number.

Quarterly in focus: Siemens runs, Credit Suisse disappoints

Quarterly session in Europe, with Siemens improving estimates for full-year sales and posting better-than-expected earnings. Numbers beyond expectations also eg AstraZeneca which records one of the best performances of the London stock exchange after the quarterly, while purchases on Bayer support the pharmaceutical sector. Black seat for the Swiss creditwhich recorded a loss of over 7 billion (the worst result since the 2008 crisis) and warned that this year too there will be a “substantial” loss.

Bper down in Milan after the accounts, Tim swerves

In Piazza Affari in a banking sector on the upswing (Unicredit is at the top of the list) Banca Pop Er moves against the trend after the quarterly report judged lower than expected by analysts, even if the dividend positively surprised and the prospects are positive. Sharp slide for Telecom Italia, which has come to lose 4% to then recover part of the losses, while awaiting the counter-offer from Cdp/Macquarie and while the government seeks an agreement with Kkrr. On the financial front, the protagonists of the day in Piazza Affari will be above all Enel and Mediobanca.

Find out more

Among other listed companies, Banca Generali, Banca Ifis, Banca Profilo, Banco Desio, BFF Bank, Buzzi Unicem, Gefran, Illimity Bank and Unipol will publish their accounts today.

You may also like

Walt Disney prepares 7,000 layoffs and flies to...

Elena Fanchini died at 37 years old. The...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index rises...

Artificial intelligence: Alibaba working on a rival of...

From the USA the boost for the industry...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 9th. German inflation less...

Resolution 12 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the...

Credit Suisse 2022 results, lost 7.4 billion euros

Crude oil trading reminder: Russia will introduce countermeasures...

Meloni prepares the fiscal revolution: “More government bonds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy