(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Redemption session for the European stock exchanges, which hit new highs for nine months, driven by purchases of industrials, energy, construction, cars and banks. Optimism is aided by better-than-expected quarterly earnings, which offset underlying concerns about central banks’ next moves. As the quarterly season continues, attention at the political level goes to the extraordinary EU summit held in Brussels. Meanwhile, on the macro front, in Germany inflation turned out to be lower than expected to 8.7% in January, while the harmonized figure dropped to 9.2% from 9.6% and against 10% expected.

Meanwhile, i future a Wall Street, after some statements by the ‘hawks’ of the Federal Reserve weighed in on Wednesday’s session. The market is now waiting for the weekly jobless claims number.

Quarterly in focus: Siemens runs, Credit Suisse disappoints

Quarterly session in Europe, with Siemens improving estimates for full-year sales and posting better-than-expected earnings. Numbers beyond expectations also eg AstraZeneca which records one of the best performances of the London stock exchange after the quarterly, while purchases on Bayer support the pharmaceutical sector. Black seat for the Swiss creditwhich recorded a loss of over 7 billion (the worst result since the 2008 crisis) and warned that this year too there will be a “substantial” loss.

Bper down in Milan after the accounts, Tim swerves

In Piazza Affari in a banking sector on the upswing (Unicredit is at the top of the list) Banca Pop Er moves against the trend after the quarterly report judged lower than expected by analysts, even if the dividend positively surprised and the prospects are positive. Sharp slide for Telecom Italia, which has come to lose 4% to then recover part of the losses, while awaiting the counter-offer from Cdp/Macquarie and while the government seeks an agreement with Kkrr. On the financial front, the protagonists of the day in Piazza Affari will be above all Enel and Mediobanca.

Among other listed companies, Banca Generali, Banca Ifis, Banca Profilo, Banco Desio, BFF Bank, Buzzi Unicem, Gefran, Illimity Bank and Unipol will publish their accounts today.