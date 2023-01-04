Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – European stock markets rise for the third consecutive session which, despite Wall Street’s misstep, are aiming for the rally at the beginning of the year after the heavy drops recorded in 2022. The best is Paris (CAC 40) , in Milan (FTSE MIB) the banks are highlighted. The attention of investors is directed to the minutes of the Fed meeting in December, from which indications are awaited on the next steps of the Central Bank on the rate hike to combat record inflation, which seems to have already reached its peak in the USA, as well as in Germany if the latest data will find further confirmation.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is driving gains in Asian stock markets. The HANG SENG index climbs close to 3%, to levels not seen since July, thanks to the leap by Alibaba Group: Ant Group, in which the e-commerce giant holds a stake, won approval to raise $1.5 billion. In contrast the Tokyo Stock Exchangewhich ends the first session of the year with a sharp drop, after the national holiday period: the Nikkei reference index recorded a drop of 1.45%.

Credit institutions are doing well in Milan, heavy oil

In Piazza Affari, credit institutions shine among the titles, from Banco Bpm to Finecobank, passing through Unicredit. Well in Terna’s energy networks and luxury with Moncler, a sector that has to deal with the complicated situation in China on the Covid front. The weakness of crude oil weighs as on the eve of oil companies with Tenaris, Saipem and Eni. Attention also on Telecom Italia after the rumors in Il Messaggero according to which Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the Macquarie fund could present their offer for the Telecom network by mid-January.

Slowdown in German inflation supports European lists

On Tuesday 3 January, the European stock markets triggered the second consecutive positive session of 2023. In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB finished up 1.15%, Frankfurt +0.8% and Paris +0, 4%, below the highs of the session due to the concomitant weakness in New York, where the S&P index then fell by 0.4%. Inducing investors once again to make purchases undoubtedly contributed to the data on inflation in Germany, slowing beyond expectations (8.6%) on an annual basis in December, which however must be treated with caution.

“The sharp drop in German inflation is due to one-off energy subsidies, so it will probably reverse in January,” warns Franziska Palmas, Senior Europe Economist at Capital Economics. “Global inflation is likely to decline rapidly in March, but we believe the base rate, which likely increased in December, will end the year well above 2%,” adds the economist, partly cooling the expectations for less aggressive moves on ECB rates in the next appointments in February and March. In the meantime, on the bond markets the yield of ten-year BTP it fell to 4.5% and that of the German Bund to 2.39%.