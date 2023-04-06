MILANO – Another day of caution on global markets. European stock exchanges start trading weakly, despite new positive signals from macro data on the continent. In Germany, industrial production rose by 2% in February, more than expected, mainly driven by the automotive sector. Good news that only partially compensates for the disappointing data that arrived yesterday from the US labor market, where the private sector created fewer jobs than expected, with the Nasdaq losing 1.07%. Additional signals could arrive tomorrow with the March report from the Labor Department, while in the afternoon requests for new subsidies fell to 228,000 units. However, fears about global growth are also fueling the worries and indications in this sense could arrive this afternoon from the words of the number one of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, at the opening of the Fund’s spring meetings. In Piazza Affari the spotlights are all on the Mediaset stock, after the worsening of Silvio Berlusconi’s conditions.

In Asia, all indices are down, with Tokyo which ended the session at -1.23%.