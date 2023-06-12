Stock markets up in the week of central banks, Tim falls after new offers on the net

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – The European stock exchanges open on the right foot a week that will be characterized by the decisions on the rates of the central banks in Europe, Japan and the United States. After the surprise increases announced in recent days in Australia and Canada, the market is particularly awaiting the data on US inflation, scheduled for Tuesday 13th, to understand if the Fed will be able to pause the monetary policy tightening while keeping the references unchanged. eventuality currently considered probable at 74%. The Asian stock exchanges remain unbalanced in view of the key appointments of the next few days: the MSCI index of the region, excluding Japan, marks +0.07%. Returning to the Old Continent, the FTSE MIB in Piazza Affari rises by half a percentage point with Telecom Italia down as the adjustments to the offers on the network do not seem to have been satisfactory.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed higher, following the positive tone of Wall Street in anticipation of the next Fed decision on rates expected for the week. The Nikkei index closed with a gain of 0.5% to share at 32,434 points. Gains were driven by the performance of high-tech and manufacturing stocks. The broader Topix index also performed well, finishing trading with a gain of 0.66% to 2,238.98 points. The lists of China and Hong Kong are down. Risk appetite is being held back by signs that the Chinese post-Covid economic recovery is losing steam.

Oil down, gas in the 33 euro area in Amsterdam

On the currency market, the euro is worth 1.0753 dollars, substantially in line with Friday’s close (1.0750). The single currency is also worth 149.95 yen (149.73), while the dollar/yen ratio is 139.47 (139.31). New all-time low for the Turkish lira at 23.77 to the dollar. Oil prices fall on fears for Chinese demand: the July future on the WTI drops 1.04% to 69.44 dollars a barrel, while the August contract on Brent loses 1.19% to 73.90 dollars. The price of gas opens on the rise with fears for the arrival of a heat wave and the interruptions of some plants in Norway. In Amsterdam, prices rose by 2.5% to 32.8 euros per megawatt hour.

BTPs, yields and spreads down slightly



Slightly down for the spread between BTp and Bund. Initially, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity stood at 172 basis points, from 173 points for the previous benchmark. More sensitive drop for the yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP, which marks 4.11% from the 4.16% of last Friday’s final.

Last week subdued for the price lists

Last week saw both the European Stock Exchanges and Wall Street confirming their previous levels in the likely expectation of the meetings which will take place on Wednesday (Federal Reserve), Thursday (ECB) and Friday (Bank of Japan). With the 0.41% drop recorded on Friday, the FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari reduced the weekly increase to 0.35%, still outperforming Paris (-0.83%) and Frankfurt (-0.64%). Contrasted budget, but not far from parity for New York, in a context in which volatility slips to the lowest levels before the pandemic.