China, inflation slows down to +0.7% year on year

Consumer prices in China rose 0.7% year on year in March, slowing down from +1% in February, and fell 0.3% month on month. This was announced by the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics. In detail, the prices of food goods fell by 1.4% on the month, while those of non-food goods remained unchanged compared to February.

The day in Asia

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the session positively, with the Nikkei 225 index stopping at +1.12% at 27,944.50 points, in the first session after the official appointment of Kazuo Ueda. The Hong Kong stock market also rose at the start of the session as it returned to trading after the long Easter weekend break: the Hang Seng index rose by 1.16%, to 20,566.59 points. As for the Chinese markets, they travel in contrast around parity: the Shanghai Composite index drops by 0.15%, to 3,310.43 points, while that of Shenzhen drops by 0.14%, to 2,139.33.

What’s coming

The macro agenda provides for the release of data on retail sales in the Eurozonewhich had risen by 0.3% in January but still showed a year-on-year decline (-2.3%).

However, investors are looking atUS inflation in Marchwhich will be announced tomorrow. In February, the change in American consumer prices had marked an increase of 6% on an annual basis and 0.4% on a monthly basis. Estimates see a decrease, respectively, to 5.2% and 0.3%.

The start of the week on Wall Street

Wall Street remained weak for much of the first week’s session on Easter Monday amid fears of more interest rate hikes in the United States. The labor market, in fact, proved to be still tonic, with 236,000 new jobs in March, against expectations for 239,000 and 326,000 in February, while unemployment even dropped to 3.5% from 3.6%.