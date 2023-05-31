Stock markets, Wall Street closes down. Europe and Milan in trouble

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – It was another day of sales on the European stock exchanges, with Milan in the black jersey of Europe. The Ftse Mib suffered a drop of 1.97%, dragged down by cyclical stocks and banks. Year-to-date gain tapered below 10%around 9.7%. On the other hand, investors prefer to lighten their positions, considering the uncertain macro context, especially after the disappointing data on theChinese manufacturing activity that continues to proceed with the handbrake on. What’s more, the puzzle remains on the moves of the central banks, even if the inflation data from Italy, Germany and France give hope that the European Central Bank may be less intransigent in the fight against the race for the consumer price index. In the States, on the other hand, the number of economists who fear that the Federal Reserve may launch a new rate hike as early as June, after the statistics on the consumer price index calculated on household expenditure, has increased. Overseas, Congress is also awaiting the green light for the agreement on the US debt ceiling. At the end, the spread closed at 180 points (from 181 yesterday) and the yield on ten-year BTPs at 4.07% (from 4.15%).

Investors cautious amid Chinese data, central bank conundrum and US debt

The European stock exchanges got off to a weak start, slowing down on Chinese data which highlighted that, contrary to expectations, May manufacturing activity fell for the second consecutive month. According to official data, the PMI index stood at 48.8 points, against 49.2 in April, testifying to a contraction in activity. The data represents an alarm bell on the fact that the Chinese economy may take longer than expected to recover after the halt caused by the pandemic and the severe restrictions introduced by the authorities. On the other hand, a less lively Chinese GDP than expected will also have its effects felt on the entire world economy. This is why the Chinese PMI data immediately created discontent and on the other hand it put in the background data on inflation which has fallen in France, Italy and Germany. In detail, in France annual inflation stood at 5.1% in May from 5.9% in April.

Also in Italy, annual inflation in May slowed down to 7.6% from +8.2% the previous month, while in Germany it fell to 6.1% from the previous 7.6%. While waiting for the overall data on the European consumer price index to be announced tomorrow, analysts are starting to reason on the fact that the ECB could be less inflexible in the fight against inflation, easing its future monetary policy. As for ItalyIstat has revised upwards the estimates on the GDP trend for the first quarter: increased by 0.6% compared to the previous quarter and by 1.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022, against the estimates of last April 28, of growth of 0.5% cyclical and 1.8% % trend. More Moody’s has announced that it expects the Italian economy to grow at a rate of 0.8% this year%, instead of 0.3%, as indicated in February. Furthermore, next year, GDP will increase by 0.4%, instead of registering a decrease of 0.6%. However, these indications have failed to support the European price lists, let alone the Milanese one. Moreover, Wall Street is also weak, affected by the trepidation for the approval by Congress of the plan for the suspension of the American public debt ceiling. In addition, the Beige Book, the Fed’s report on the US economy, will be published in the evening.

At the end of the session, the Dow Jones lost 0.40%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.63% and the S&P 500 dropped 0.60%.

Cars, oil and banks down in Piazza Affari, but Mps is saved

Cyclical stocks fared poorly in Piazza Affari, those that could be most affected by a slowdown in the world economy, caused by an anemic recovery of the cycle in China. Stellantis (-3.5%) did badly together with the auto sector. Pirelli & C (-3.12%), Iveco Group (-2.2%) and Cnh Industrial (-2.2%) were also sold. Oil shares fared poorly, with Eni down 3.5%, Saipem down 3.19% and Tenaris down 1.77%. The sales also targeted banks, with Unicredit down 3.5% and Intesa Sanpaolo down 2.47%. However, the Banca MPS (+1.79%) were the exception, driven by speculation that an extraordinary operation is now imminent which would allow the creation of a third banking centre, facilitating the Treasury’s exit from capital. If two days ago the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, defined Mps «a coveted prey »yesterday the CEO, Luigi Lovaglio, said the M&A process could start “within the year”, with Rocca Salimbeni who will play a crucial role in the creation of the third pole, without however indicating preferences for the possible partner (Bper Banca or Banco Bpm). In the Ftse Mib, Finecobank (+1%) and Nexi (+0.9%) and A2a (+0.23%) also went against the trend.