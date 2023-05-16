Stock markets weak, fears remain about global growth. Mps runs in Milan, Tim is weak

London FTSE 100 index Loading…

Weak Tim, Mps presses on the accelerator

On the Milanese stock, at the top of the Ftse Mib Banca Mps, which accelerated decisively after a weak start in the wake of some positive reports. In particular, BofA raised the rating to neutral on the Sienese bank’s shares. Sales, on the other hand, weigh on Telecom Italia, while the hypothesis of a joint offer for the network seems to be waning. Still in the Tlc sector, it should be noted that the British Vodafone, together with the quarterly results, announced the cut of 11,000 jobs in three years, 10% of the total, as part of a restructuring plan after a performance considered “not good enough” by the new chief executive Margherita Della Valle. Runs Stmicroelectronics which benefits from the good performance of technology and the announcement of Apple’s investments. Well tuned Interpump Group after the quarterly. Utilities are doing well, all on the rise, and pharmaceuticals. Weak banks. Stellantis descends, on the day in which the acquisition of 33.3% of the shares (equal share with Faurecia and Michelin) of Symbio, leader in the sector of zero-emission hydrogen mobility, was made official.

Spread drops to 186 points, yield down

Positive trend for the prices of government bonds traded on the electronic secondary Mts. Italian securities appreciate, in line with the sovereigns of the Eurozone, and the spread with the Bund narrows slightly again. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated at 186 basis points, from the 188 basis points of the day before closing (190 points at the end on Friday). Yields dropped sharply: the ten-year benchmark BTP yields 4.13% compared to a latest indication of 4.18% on Monday evening.

Euros below 1.09 dollars. Little moved oil, gas on the rise

On the currency side, the dollar is retreating from the five-week highs reached in the session the day before but the euro is unable to replenish the 1.09 level on the greenback on a stable basis. Sharp slide in the morning for the pound after the unemployment data in Great Britain, worse than expected.

In the swing the oil price , amid worries about global demand fueled by disappointing Chinese data and after increases on the eve and overnight, after the US launched a tender for 3 million barrels of crude oil to replenish reserves. The indications of the IEA, which has revised upwards the forecasts of global demand, do not help either.

Industrial production rises in China, but below estimates

Industrial production in China rose 5.6% on an annual basis, up from 3.9% in March, but about half of analysts’ estimates at +10.9%, due to weak external demand. The economic recovery is still unstable: retail sales, thanks to the Golden Week holiday, jumped by 18.4% (+10.6% in March), but less than the 21% expected. Urban unemployment drops to 5.2% (from 5.3% in March), with the youth component (16-24 years) soaring to a record 20.4% (from 19.6% in the previous month). Investments in fixed assets are holding back: +4.7% in January-April, against +5.1% in the first quarter and +5.5% expected.

Meanwhile, Ford plans to cut future investments in China, according to the FT, while the US automaker’s CEO warned that there is “no guarantee” that Western automakers can win against local vehicle rivals. electric. The company will “put less capital at risk” by focusing on commercial vehicles, such as delivery vans, and instead use the market as a “listening point” to better understand battery technology.