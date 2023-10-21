Stock markets, week in red on Middle East tensions. Milan (-3%) the worst

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) -The European stock markets have seen a week marked by weakness, reflecting the apprehensions linked to tensions in the Middle East, but also concerns about the slowdown in the economy. Thus the FTSE MIB of Milan, which had managed to close the previous eighth in positive despite the uncertainties of the macroeconomic and geopolitical context, ends the week with a drop of 3.1% and achieved the worst performance of the Old Continent. The wait for S&P’s judgment on the budget maneuver approved by the government weighs heavily. Furthermore, the spread between BTp Bund always remained above the threshold of 200 basis points, closing today’s session at 204 bps.

Bad week for Europe

In the five sessions, the other continental indices also retreated compactly: the DAX 30 40 in Frankfurt at -2.6%, as did the FT-SE 100 in London (-2.6% in the eighth), the CAC 40 of Paris (-2.7% for the week), and the IBEX 35 of Madrid (-2.2% for the week). In Europe all sectors are suffering. Among the worst are natural resources (with a weekly loss of the Stoxx 600 sub-index of 6.1%), followed by real estate (-5.7%), construction and industrial (-5.3%); smaller losses for goods (-0.4%), oil (-1.1%) and utilities (-1.3%).

Nexi stands out on Piazza Affari, +16.8% in the eighth

As for the stocks on the Milan stock exchange, small caps performed worse (-2.9% in the Ftse Italia Small Cap Index), banks (-1.8%) and utilities (-1.1%) fared slightly better. ). On the Ftse Mib, the Nexi stock achieved the best weekly performance, progressing in the eighth by 16.8% thanks to the sprint of the last few sessions. The performance of Finecobank (+1.4%), Davide Campari (+0.6%) and Terna (+0.3%) was positive. Bringing up the rear is Iveco Group (-9.4%), followed by Mediobanca (-8.9%) and St (-8.3%).

Spread remains above 200 basis points

Rising trend for BTp traded on the Mts electronic secondary. The yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005518128) and the German equivalent duration stands at 204 basis points, realigning with the closing on the day before. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp is indicated as stable at 4.95%, the same value as the previous close.

Euro strengthens, oil and natural gas prices rise

On the exchange front, the euro slightly strengthened its position on the greenback, rising by 0.7% for the week. On oil prices: today, Friday 20 October, the December future on the WTI rises by 1.11% to 89.35 dollars a barrel and the similar delivery on Brent takes 1.14% to 93.44 dollars. Natural gas in Amsterdam is also on the rise: the November future is up 2.8% to 51.6 euros per megawatt hour.

