Stock preview for the new stock exchange week: The carelessness returns

Our stock exchange experts take a look at the new week: the phase of interest rate hikes seems to be coming to an end. The party has returned to the stock markets.

Carelessness reigns supreme on the stock market. The weekly summaries of several financial institutions came to this conclusion in the past week. “Investors are even as relaxed as they were before the outbreak of the corona pandemic,” writes LBBW, for example. And indeed, both in the US and in the euro area, the stock markets have not only recovered remarkably quickly from the – admittedly expected – step of another key interest rate hike in the euro area: they even reached new record highs on Friday. The (sometimes justified) hope that the current phase of constant interest rate hikes will come to an end in the foreseeable future may certainly also play a role here.

Robert Halver, head of capital market analysis at the private Baader Bank, sees both rational and emotional reasons for the bull market: “The good mood on shares is spreading,” he writes. “Fundamental tailwind comes from earnings expectations, which have bottomed out globally and are pointing upwards again for the next twelve months in the US, the eurozone and Germany.”

At the same time, Halver also refers to the Fear & Greed Index published by the US broadcaster CNN, which currently has 81 out of 100 points in the “extreme greed” area: “More and more investors are suffering from Fomo (“fear of missing out”) and abandon their defensive stance for fear of missing out on the rally. This increases the overpressure in the share basin.” LBBW warns accordingly: “The highly valued US shares in particular are susceptible to a correction. We therefore recommend a more defensive positioning with a view to the coming months.”

The new week should at least bring a somewhat calmer news situation than the past. Further economic data mean that producer prices for Germany can be expected on Tuesday, data on initial jobless claims for the USA will follow on Thursday and the purchasing managers’ indices for the USA and Germany on Friday. The Bank of England will probably also raise interest rates on Thursday.