Our stock market experts take a look at the coming week. The Ifo index will show whether business sentiment is deteriorating in response to the banking problems.

The stock markets are still under the impression of the insolvency of the American Silicon Valley Bank and the necessary rescue of Credit Suisse. Fears of another financial crisis have subsided somewhat and some of the losses suffered at times have been made up for. “For the time being, however, the issue of financial market stability will remain on the watch list of market participants,” writes Helaba.

The bank bailout is reassuring on the one hand, but alarming on the other. The German share index Dax thus remains in the area of ​​conflict between the banking crisis and monetary policy, but the weekly balance sheet was positive at plus 1.3 percent. Commerzbank refers to some lavish dividends despite a number of risk factors. The Dax companies are likely to increase their total dividends by three percent to 52 billion euros. Share buybacks also remain the focus of many companies. Nine of the 40 Dax companies run buyback programs.

After an eventful week, according to stock market experts, caution is advisable, because the financial markets do not yet show any great consensus as to where the economic journey is going. The Ifo Institute’s business climate index will show this Monday whether the mood of companies has deteriorated in response to the banking problems. After several increases in a row, business expectations are likely to fall again for the first time, and the business climate index will shrink as a result, “although a full-fledged banking crisis is unlikely,” according to Deka-Bank.

What next for key interest rates?

Domestic retail sales figures are also published. The focus this week is also on US consumer confidence, the GfK consumer climate in Germany and economic confidence in the euro area. However, the figures on inflation are likely to be eyed the most, which will come out on Friday for the euro area. After all, they can be used to deduce whether the most recent interest rate hikes will soon be followed by another round of increases, or whether a pause or even a stop is more likely, writes LBBW.

The unemployment figures for March will also be published in the reporting week, and EnBW (Monday) and Elring Klinger (Tuesday) will also present their balance sheets.





