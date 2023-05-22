Stock preview for the new stock market week: party time despite the reminders

Our stock market experts take a look at the coming week. The Dax climbs to a new all-time high, but the mood on the floor is better than that of the observers. Which indicators are significant now.
The analysts never tire of warning about the risks, but what is the Dax stock market barometer doing? It climbs to a new record high by Friday, before going slightly lower into the weekend. Is the stock market uncoupled from economic realities? All the same, the recently announced corporate profits, especially from the banks, and the prospect of falling inflation rates in Europe and the USA in the foreseeable future, with favorable effects on key interest rates, still seem to be having a very positive effect.