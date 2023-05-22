Stock preview for the new stock market week: party time despite the reminders

Our stock market experts take a look at the coming week. The Dax climbs to a new all-time high, but the mood on the floor is better than that of the observers. Which indicators are significant now.

The analysts never tire of warning about the risks, but what is the Dax stock market barometer doing? It climbs to a new record high by Friday, before going slightly lower into the weekend. Is the stock market uncoupled from economic realities? All the same, the recently announced corporate profits, especially from the banks, and the prospect of falling inflation rates in Europe and the USA in the foreseeable future, with favorable effects on key interest rates, still seem to be having a very positive effect.

The risks don’t go away

SharesNevertheless, experts point to the unfavorable influences, especially abroad, which could initiate a downward trend: the stalled upturn in the Chinese economy, for example, and the wrangling over the US government’s debt ceiling with an impending insolvency. The still unresolved dispute holds explosives when the Republicans refuse the Democrats higher borrowing: a possible banking and financial crisis plus a recession in the US economy – with global repercussions.

There is also distrust in the recovery of the European economy and the fragility of German industry. “When will the mood change?” is the anxious question. According to Deka-Bank, the latest hard economic indicators have been “disappointing across the board”. There was therefore a lack of impetus that could give the Dax a further boost. The Ifo business climate index is likely to send negative signals on Wednesday after a six-month uptrend.

lay the ECB an interest rate break?

Above all, however, is the hope that the European Central Bank will take a break from raising interest rates so as not to slow down the economy. Marco Wagner from Commerzbank expects another rate hike of 25 basis points in mid-June. Then a deposit rate of 3.5 percent would be reached, “with which the ECB should end the rate hikes”.





