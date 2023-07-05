Stock Remains Bearish Amid Low Trading Volume and Weak Economic Agenda

Title: Dollar Remains Bearish Amid Low Trading Volume and Weak Economic Agenda

Subtitle: Mexican Peso Appreciates as US Financial Markets Close

Investing.com – On Tuesday, the stock market continued its bearish trend amidst low trading volume due to the closure of financial markets in the United States and a weak economic agenda. The dollar was trading at 17.03 pesos, representing a 0.02% appreciation of the local currency, according to real-time data available on Investing.com at 05:33 am Central Mexico time.

In the previous session, the peso closed with a 0.35% appreciation, trading at 17.06 pesos per dollar. The exchange rate witnessed a high of 17.1493 and a low of 17.0385 pesos per dollar, also impacted by the partial closure of Wall Street.

Throughout the month of July, the local currency will be closely monitored for five key economic events:

1. Employment in the United States: The publication of this data on July 7 will play a crucial role in shaping the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Job creation has consistently exceeded expectations in 2023, reflecting a strong labor market that could potentially impact inflation control.

2. US consumer inflation: June’s data, to be released on July 12, serves as another important data point for the US Fed. While inflation has been bearish with a 4% reading in May, the concern lies in core inflation, which stands at 5.3% when excluding food and energy prices.

3. Fed monetary policy decision: On July 26, the Fed’s decision regarding monetary policy will be announced. There is an expectation of a 25 basis points increase, but convincing the market that more increases will follow may prove challenging.

4. Start of the 2Q23 corporate reporting season: Beginning on July 14, companies listed on the US Stock Exchange will release their quarterly earnings reports, with the major banks kickstarting the season. These reports will not only impact market sentiment but also provide insights into the outlook for future quarters and the risk of an economic recession.

5. Battery of economic data in Mexico: Although no data releases are scheduled for July, the most recent rate decision by the central bank, gross fixed investment, consumer confidence, private consumption, and retail sales data will be closely watched to gauge the direction of local monetary policy.

Overall, the peso’s performance will be influenced by these economic events, offering insights into the future trajectory of the currency.

