The sudden change in the outlook for the global economy, characterized by a surge in inflation, the intensification of the energy crisis and growing fears of a global recession, is not only having a negative effect on corporate margins, but also an impact. very heavy on currency markets which reacted quickly to changes in macroeconomic fundamentals.

In fact, since the beginning of the year, we have witnessed a real one rally of the US dollar which is marking new period highs week by week and has returned over the last few months on 2002 levels.

But if on the one hand the value of the greenback increases, on the other the euro continues to lose ground with the exchange rate Euro / Dollar which has been down by 12.31% since the beginning of the year and according to Citi analysts, the major cross could fall as low as 0.86 over the winter, driven by growing fears of recession in the eurozone, even if it has returned to parity in the last few sessions.

In the graph below we see the trend of exchange euro Dollar which since the beginning of the year shows a markedly bearish dynamic and this trend is highlighted by the bearish trendline (built since February and confirmed several times), but also by the position of the currency cross below the main 50 and 200 period moving averages.

Resistors: 1,00; 1,016; 1,035.

Supports: 0,985; 0,966; 0,955.

In the figure we see the long-term graph of the Euro / Dollar exchange rate and as we see the technical situation has worsened particularly after the downward breach of the former support, now the main resistance, at 1 euro. As we can see, the long-term dynamics are also strongly bearish, with the exchange rate which, after reaching the all-time high of 1.58, has reversed its course and is currently down by 38% from those highs.

The sectors most affected by the strong dollar

The new hegemony of the dollar continues to have strong repercussions on the performance of global markets and therefore on the health of corporate balance sheets. In this sense, using data from Morningstar and State Street Global Advisors it is possible to get an idea of ​​the exposure of each sector to the fluctuations of the dollar.

In the United States, for example, major technology players such as Meta, Amazon, Google e Apple they are the most affected by the strength of the dollar and this is because they are companies that have users and customers all over the world and more than half of their revenues are generated outside the United States.

Behind this group are the sector of basic materials (companies that produce metals, chemicals or non-ferrous metals) and the sector of telecommunication services.

In general, the US companies most exposed to the strength of the dollar are mainly those that operate internationally. Indeed, if an American company generates a part of its sales in Europe, it will automatically record (at constant sales) a reduction in net profit due to unfavorable exchange rates (once the profits of its European subsidiaries are repatriated and consolidated in dollars).

And the more stable ones?

On the contrary, the European health sector remains one of the most stable in Europe. The companies in the healthcare sectorin fact, they are the main beneficiaries of a strong dollar and this is because they derive a greater share of their revenues from the US market than other sectors. In second and third position we find respectively i consumer goods (electronics, clothing and luxury goods, for example) and the manufacturing sector.

“An excessively strong dollar is an accelerator of the recession that generally begins in emerging countries, which are particularly sensitive to exchange rate fluctuations,” he comments Michele Sansone, Country Manager of iBanFirst for Italy. “And while economists continue to debate the ideal level of the Eur / Usd pair from an economic point of view, there is little doubt that a euro below par is problematic.”