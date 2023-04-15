Stocks, real estate, commodities? This is the best way to protect your assets from inflation

SFor weeks, the German stock index (Dax) has been fluctuating between 15,000 and 16,000 points – and thus at the level of early 2022. Investors have not made any profit since then, but in view of the war and crisis the result seems passable: at least the value of the investment remained received – one might think. However, this is a fallacy, because in the past 15 months the price level in Germany has risen by around ten percent. Taking inflation into account, the bottom line is therefore a loss of around one tenth of fixed assets. Times of inflation require savers and investors to rethink. Not only do they have to take inflation into account far more in the returns they achieve than is necessary when inflation is subdued. It is also important to consider how the various forms of investment react to the inflationary trend. Which can benefit from this, which suffers?