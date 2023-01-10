The new year has begun and it’s time to take a look at what they are according to analysts the shares on which to start betting, immediately in the month of January 2023 which has just opened.



The past year hasn’t been kind to tech stocks. The Nasdaq Composite is down 33% in the past 12 months and 35% from its peak, in full-blown phase of bear market, or bear market.

Macroeconomic conditions have plunged the valuations of many growth-dependent companies, so-called growth stocks, but for long-term investors, a bear market is historically the best time to buy stocks and build positions in strong companies capable of growth.

If you’re looking for investment opportunities that have the potential to deliver big returns, here are some of them three actions, in particular in the hi-tech sector, which appear to be excellent buy opportunities for the month of January 2023. Presenting them is a article made in the USA that focuses on titles somewhat beaten by the sell.

Cloudflare

Even if not known as the Internet giants Amazon, Alphabet e Microsoft, Cloudfare plays an absolutely essential role in the modern web.

Among its protections against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and Content Delivery Network (CDN) technologies to accelerate data transmission over the Internet, Cloudflare provides essential services to ensure the good performance of online sites and applications.

Customers who previously used Cloudflare’s services increased their spend 24% year-over-year in the third quarter, and continued growth in the number of customers has helped the company post a 47% surge in sales.

The performance took the company over for the first time $1 billion in annualized revenue.

More, 78.1% non-GAAP gross margin (adjusted) recorded in the third quarter suggests that Cloudfare should be able to expand profitably while continuing to take advantage of a huge market opportunity.

The immense reach of Cloudflare’s global network and the ease of use of its software are significant competitive advantages which the company should also be able to maintain in the future.

It should be remembered that the specialist group of web services allows its customers to operate with a combination of safety and speed and is positioned to benefit from powerful demand catalysts as the Internet continues to grow.

With shares down about 80% from their highsCloudflare is a great buy for investors looking to build positions in high-quality technology companies.

Airbnb

Airbnb: With its innovative business focused on property rentals, AirBnb is positioned to benefit from a positive feedback loop which should translate into into strong returns for patient shareholders.

Success for hosts makes it more likely that new properties will list or otherwise commit to the platform. For long-term investors, it is a very interesting dynamic.

Airbnb has grown rapidly since its inception in 2008, but the company still has an incredible opportunity for long-term expansion ahead of it. And importantly, there are already strong signs that the company will be able to drive this growth profitably.

Thanks to a 29% year-over-year sales growth and a gross margin of approximately 86%, Airbnb’s net income increased by 46%. reaching approximately $1.2 billion in the third quarter.

These are stellar results that likely would have translated into a substantial boost to the stock if the macroeconomic headwinds, which effectively held the brakes in 2022, had not arisen. the appetite for growth stocks.

For long-term investors looking for potentially explosive returns, the stock has momentum risk-reward among the most interesting on the market at current prices.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ex Facebook has collided with quite a few difficulties in recent times, between big shock layoffs and what not a few have defined a kind of metaverse delirium of CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The group also paid the crisis of the digital advertising marketwhich has faced headwinds and Apple’s changes to user data, which have made it more difficult to serve targeted and effective advertisements on the mobile platform.

Il Meta stock thus fell by 67% from its highs, and its market capitalization and valuation multiples plummeted to staggering levels.

The company continues to play its gamble on its future, and much of its long-term prospects likely hinge on it ability to turn his vision of the metaverse into reality.

So despite the attractive valuations, it’s fair to say that Meta is not a low-risk stock.

The market remains decidedly unenthusiastic about the expensive metaverse growth initiativebut Meta Platforms has a solid foundation to work from.

The company closed last quarter with about 3.7 billion monthly active users on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other services, and engagement on these platforms is unlikely to dry up overnight.

Sure, Meta may fail to realize its metaverse ambitions, but its current valuation creates room for upside that could become real. whether the company can make significant progresswhile continuing to post strong performance for its current core services.

Long-term investors could therefore be rewarded for taking a contrary position.