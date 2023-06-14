Stocks: Zalando, Bayer, Hellofresh & Co – these 40 stocks have catch-up potential

GApples exert a fascination on the human mind. It’s the same on the stock market. The highest point that an index or a stock has ever reached becomes the point of reference forever, and stock market traders’ expectations and even longings are based on it.

Share investors currently have a whole mountain landscape in mind when they look into their portfolios: fascination mixed with horror: Because the indices and also the individual shares have developed so differently in the past two years than seldom in history. And many are wondering if some of their blatantly losing positions will find their way out of the deep trough and soar to a new peak.

WELT has analyzed the major German and American stock indices and created four lists of loser candidates, some of whom certainly have what it takes to make a comeback.