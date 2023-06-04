Stool samples provide clues for a preliminary stage of Parkinson’s

The isolated REM sleep behavior disorder can be a harbinger of alpha-synucleinopathies such as Parkinson’s disease. Researchers have now developed a method with which evidence of this can be found in the stool of those affected.

In around 30% of cases, the Parkinson’s disease not in the central nervous system, but in the nervous system of the gut. Alpha-synuclein aggregates are first deposited in neurons of the enteric nervous system and then spread further in the body.

Isolated rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder (iRBD) is considered a potential precursor to this particular form of Parkinson’s. It is a parasomnia in which vivid and frightening dreams produce sometimes complex movements during REM sleep. It can occur 10 to 20 years before Parkinson’s is diagnosed.

Innovative detection method

Scientists from the Heinrich Heine University (HHU) Düsseldorf, the Research Center Jülich and the University Hospital Cologne were able to show in a recent study that the concentrations of alpha-synuclein aggregates are increased in the stool of iRBD patients. They have developed a new detection method for this purpose.

It is based on a glass surface coated with antibodies that bind specific amino acids of the alpha-synuclein protein. Detection antibodies coupled to a fluorescent dye only react with the bound alpha-synuclein aggregates. As a result, the dye is activated, which can be detected using the fluorescence microscope. In this way, the researchers quantified the levels of alpha-synuclein aggregates in the stools of 94 Parkinson’s patients, 72 iRBD patients and 51 healthy controls.

Promising approach for diagnostics

It turned out that patients with iRBD had significantly higher levels of α-synuclein aggregates than healthy people or patients with Parkinson’s disease. “These findings can lead to a non-invasive diagnostic tool for still symptom-free (“prodomal”) synucleinopathies – including Parkinson’s disease. In this way, therapies could be initiated at an early stage, before symptoms appear,” explained study leader Prof. Erdem Gültekin Tamgüney from the Institute of Physical Biology at HHU.

However, further research work is necessary before the procedure can find its way into clinical practice. Among other things, it should be clarified why the level in Parkinson’s patients was lower than in iRBD patients.