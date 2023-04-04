ChatGPT stop in Italy, but artificial intelligence is destined to “remain”. Here because

Over the weekend, after the provision of the Privacy Guarantor which led to the suspension, by OpenAIof access to Chat GPT from Italy, the reimbursement of the first subscriptions to the paid version and the blocking of the relative automatic renewals, many arguments were put forward in favor and against the choice of the Guarantor. In recent months, on several occasions, in the courses and speeches on the media that I have had the opportunity to give, I have not failed to highlight some critical issues That Chat GPT featured on the front, for example, del Copyright he was born in processing of personal data.

At the same time, it is legitimate to think that a measure with more interlocutory effects would have avoided the climate of uncertainty which risks hitting Artificial Intelligence at the very moment in which companies had begun, as in recent months, to make an effort to understand its opportunities.

Looking forward to observe the answer that OpenAI will want to give and reactions from others Authority europeeHowever, it should be noted that the AI is here to stay and there are many alternative a Chat GPT which, even more today, must be contemplatedproven, introduced in the processes not only of digital communication and marketing, but also of internal innovation.

ChatGPT, all the alternatives you can use

Without claiming to be exhaustive, they are: Bing who, in his chat, uses OpenAI technology with the advantage of indicating the sources and therefore allowing the necessary verifications of reliability and appropriate insights; for the same reasons, Perplexity.ai; Rytr.me, Copy.ai ed Hypothenuse.aithree editors for the production of useful content for creating a semi-finished product to be used on many communication occasions and even more for reworking texts that you are sure of because they come from the company; Predis.ai for its use in social communication; Intellippt.com e Oneai.com. Give her – still active also in Italy – and Flair.ai for the reworking it offers of corporate images; Stablediffusionweb.comas an alternative to the better known Midjourney which ended its free trial period in recent days, for the creation of new images; Replicate.com for the integration it presents with Whisper, the speech-to-text functionality of OpenAI; Akkio.com for editing spreadsheets; Synthesia.com for its text-to-speech features; Rationale.jina.ai for internal decision making.

