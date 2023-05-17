Home » Stop of the Quirinale to 4 articles of the Bollette decree. The text goes back to committee
Stop of the Quirinale to 4 articles of the Bollette decree. The text goes back to committee

Stop of the Quirinale to 4 articles of the Bollette decree. The text goes back to committee

Four «non-homogeneous» norms. Thus the decree which allocates 4.9 billion against expensive bills thus returns to the commission before the vote in the hall in Montecitorio.

Skip the provision of the bills decree, inserted in the commission in the Chamber, on the stabilization of public Ircss and Izs health researchers. The Budget Committee has in fact requested its removal due to lack of coverage.

The bill bills decree is being examined again by the Finance and Social Affairs commissions of the Chamber for the suppression of article 23 bis which concerns the transfer of tasks in the field of supplementary pensions of “Previdenza Italia” to Assoprevidenza and article 4 bis which provides for a contribution in favor of the educational center dedicated to the victims of Marcinelle. The current president, Sergio Costa, reported that the Chamber will meet again today at 2.30 pm. The Government’s request for confidence in the provision is awaited.

