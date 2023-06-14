Stop petrol and diesel cars. Poland takes the EU to court

Stop petrol and diesel cars from 2035. Poland takes the EU to court

The clash in Europe explodes again on stop petrol and diesel cars in Europe from 2035. And this time the battle between the EU Commission and skeptical countries is fought in court. Poland has indeed announced the appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union. “We do not agree with this and other package documents Fit for 55 – he said Anna Moskwa, Minister of the Environment of Warsaw. – We will go to the Court of Justice and hope that other countries will join us”.

According to the agency Reuters il appeal to the community judiciary it could start as early as the next few days. And probably have at the bottom the signature, as well as Poland, also of other countries opposed to a transition to the green car in forced stages.

The Tribunal card played by Warsaw, it comes after a first hard clash in the ministerial headquarters which took place in February. In that case, just at the moment of the final ratification by the ambassadors of the member countries, a union was formed “blocking minority” which had stopped the “all electric” law from 2035.

A front that included, as well as Poland itself, too Italy, Germany and Bulgaria

After days of negotiations in the end it was only Germany that won, with the Commission opening up also to the e-fuel, a fuel considered climate-neutral. On the other hand, the requests from Italians to include electric and e-fuel among the technologies granted even biofuels. Hence Rome’s request to re-discuss the biofuels chapter in the verification of the plan scheduled for 2026. However, it is true that with Germany’s exit from the scene, the feeling was that the game was in fact over. Instead, the Polish decision to invest the issue .

Even Berlin is back on a war footing

Despite having left the team of “skeptic countries” today in Germany there is growing irritation towards the EU Commission. The agreement on e-fuels resulting from the compromise at the beginning of the year, in fact, provided for the EU executive to present a proposed derogation from the ban on the sale of internal combustion engines, allowing the use of synthetic fuels. But to date, Brussels has not yet complied with the agreement.

“The declaration of the Commission and the next steps – he said the German Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure Volker Wissing, – were a mandatory prerequisite for Germany’s approval of the revision of the 2025 ban regulation. The reassurance from the EU Commission did not help to appease spirits, which made it known that “the text, expected for May 4, was then delayed in arriving due to technical problems. And the idea is to be ready by the summer”. “I expect – warned the minister – that the announced steps will be implemented in a timely manner”.

Italy and the two matches on Euro 7 and the 2035 agenda

The Meloni government acted as the leader of that “blocking majority” which in February managed to stop the 2035 legislation. A success for Rome even if in the end Italy was denied the inclusion of bio fuels among the permitted technologies . However, Minister Pichetto Fratin says he is optimistic about a change of course for the Commission. The time to re-discuss it will be in 2026, the year of the first verification of the progress of the entire European green plan. Today, however, faced with the Polish blitz, it is conceivable that Rome too will follow Poland on the road to the challenge in court.

But there is also another front that sees Italy engaged against the Europe of the “Ursula majority”. And it is that contrabout Euro 7, the new diesel technology that should be implemented by 2025. “One absurd decision – he said the Minister of Transport Salvini – given that moving from Euro 6 to Euro 7 forces car manufacturers to make huge investments just as the EU itself is banning diesel from 2035″.