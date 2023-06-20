Stop petrol and diesel? Consumers will stop the EU

Stop petrol and diesel in 2035? It will be the consumers who will stop the EU

The ideological environmentalism of Brussels did not reckon with the millions of motorists who do not intend to switch to electric. It will be this mass of consumers, with their behavior in the context of purchases, that will do slip or change the EU rules on the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars in 2035. He is convinced of this Fritz Indra, one of the world‘s foremost authorities on engine design.

“I trust the market – explained the Austrian engineer – it will bring down the ban on heat engines”. In his career Indra he has repeatedly dealt with alternatives to the internal combustion engine in order to evaluate the potential that existing technologies can offer. In these researches he came to the conclusion that, considering the whole process of production, life and disposal, there is nothing better than the four-stroke internal combustion engine.

“Cars with combustion engines – the designer told the German weekly The time – are so successful because they are convenient for customers, unlike electric ones, whose production costs are still significantly higher”. The Austrian engineer, who has been developing petrol and diesel engines since the early 1970s for, among others, BMW, Audi and Opel and who most recently taught at the Vienna University of Technology. “I know what the customer wants – he concluded – in the end he will decide”.

Anfia: no forward escapes

And new criticisms on “green at all costs” also come fromanfia. “The transition of the automotive sector in Europe is more confused than ambitious“. That’s what he claims Paul Scudieriin his last report as president of the National Association of the automotive industry before the appointment of Roberto Vavassori as new president.

“At dinner for years it has planned government investments and supported its companies to make them competitive and leaders in the electrification of vehicles – explained Scuderi – The United States are providing with the Inflation Reduction Act an extraordinary public support plan for companies investing in the green and digital transition, to fill the technological gaps, without however giving an expiry date to other technologies, while in Europe petrol and diesel will be put banned in 2035 without governing the transition”.

“There is also no extraordinary plan – explains Scudieri – that goes beyond the rigid framework of state aid for investment support and the reconversion of the skills of our human capital”. ” We need to do more and better at European level – concluded the outgoing president – ​​supported by this government which has shown competence and determination”.

With the electric massacre of work

Meanwhile comes a new alarm on the impact that a green transition will have on the employment of related industries in too short a time frame. According to a study commissioned by the Steal (the European Automotive Components Association) at Pwc, with the push towards the electric vehicle market are around half a million European workers at risk.

